Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
What Melania wore her 93rd week as first lady, including for her Pittsburgh visit
Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump pay their respects at the Tree of Life Synagogue following a shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, October 30, 2018 SAUL LOEB/Getty Images

What Melania Trump Wore

What Melania wore her 93rd week as first lady, including for her Pittsburgh visit

By Anna Swartz | 

The first lady attended several events this week, including a Halloween event at the White House and a somber visit to Pittsburgh to pay respects to the victims of a deadly shooting at a local synagogue. During their Pittsburgh visit, Melania Trump and her husband were met with large protests by city residents — but let’s take a look at what the first lady was wearing during all that.

Sunday, Oct. 28: A Bottega Veneta coat to a Halloween event

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump give candy to children during a Halloween trick-or-treat event at the White House, Sunday, Oct. 28, in Washington, D.C.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump give candy to children during a Halloween trick-or-treat event at the White House, Sunday, Oct. 28, in Washington, D.C. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

On Sunday, the first couple hosted children of military families for trick-or-treating on the the White House’s South Lawn, which was totally decked-out for the holiday, according to the Washington Post. While the kids all showed up in costume, the Trumps didn’t. Melania Trump wore a yellow, brushed-wool coat by Bottega Veneta that retails for $3,950 and carried a basket of candy, of course.

Tuesday, Oct. 30: A plaid coat in Pittsburgh

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk past a memorial as they pay their respects at the Tree of Life Synagogue following last weekend’s shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Oct. 30, 2018.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk past a memorial as they pay their respects at the Tree of Life Synagogue following last weekend’s shooting in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Oct. 30, 2018. Saul Loeb/Getty Images

On Tuesday, Melania Trump traveled to Pittsburgh along with her husband to visit the Tree of Life Synagogue, the site of a deadly shooting that killed 11 on Saturday. The two were met with massive protests upon their arrival in Pittsburgh — according to one local outlet, “thousands” of people gathered in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, where the attack happened, to protest the first couple’s arrival.

But the Trumps made it to the Tree of Life Synagogue, where they lit candles to honor Saturday’s victims. Melania Trump wore a plaid coat by Off-White, at least according to the Twitter account @WhiteHouse_Fash, which tracks the first family’s apparel. And for footwear, Trump went with black stilettos.

President Donald Trump, at right, and first lady Melania Trump, center, return to their limousine after visiting the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018.
President Donald Trump, at right, and first lady Melania Trump, center, return to their limousine after visiting the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018. Andrew Harnik/AP

And that’s all she wore, folks. Tune in next week for more sartorial choices from the first lady.

You can read previous recaps of what Melania Trump wore here.

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

Most recent

Mic Daily: Snapchat hopes to increase youth voter turnout

While You Weren’t Looking: 5 stories from the Trump administration that aren’t about the caravan

Ilana Glazer responds after “Kill all Jews” graffiti is found at her event: “They won’t stop us”

Alec Baldwin arrested in New York after allegedly punching someone in a parking space dispute

Father of slain Parkland student puts bulletproof vest on Fearless Girl statue in New York City

Movement Must-Reads: Oprah and more celebrities get out the vote

What Melania wore her 93rd week as first lady, including for her Pittsburgh visit

Who’s Sorry This Week? Kim Kardashian West, Shaun White and more public apologies

This Week in Food and Travel: CBD is more than the next great wellness trend

Rebel Wilson falsely claims she’s the first plus-size woman to be the star of a romantic comedy