Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Randy Bryce, the Democrat known as “Iron Stache,” loses in Paul Ryan’s Wisconsin district
Randy Bryce Scott Olson/Getty Images

Midterms 2018

Randy Bryce, the Democrat known as “Iron Stache,” loses in Paul Ryan’s Wisconsin district

By Emily C. Singer | 

Democrat Randy Bryce, the progressive up-and-comer nicknamed “Iron Stache,” lost Wisconsin’s 1st District on Tuesday night, ensuring the seat held by outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan stays in Republican hands.

Bryce lost to GOP opponent Bryan Steil 54.5% to 42.4%, with 92% of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Bryce’s candidacy peaked in the early days of his campaign, when one of his videos went viral. But a super PAC tied to Ryan hammered Bryce on TV about his run-ins with the law and problems in his personal life, including unpaid child support.

Source: CLFSuperPAC/YouTube

The super PAC, named the Congressional Leadership Fund, also ran cookie-cutter attack ads saying Bryce would back Nancy Pelosi for speaker and claiming he supported so-called “sanctuary cities.”

Source: CLFSuperPAC/YouTube

Those attacks worked, and Bryce lost.

Share:
Emily C. Singer
By Emily C. Singer
Senior writer, Navigating Trump's America

Recommended video

The top 3 reasons young people will vote in the 2018 midterm elections

Most recent

Progressive challenger Alessandra Biaggi defeats Richard Ribustello in New York state Senate race

Anthony Brindisi beats Trump supporter Claudia Tenney in New York’s 22nd District

Andrew Gillum concedes in Florida’s closely watched gubernatorial race

Democrat Abby Finkenauer ousts two-term GOP representative in Iowa’s 1st District

Antonio Delgado overcomes racist GOP attacks to win in New York’s 19th Congressional District

Abigail Spanberger unseats incumbent Rep. Dave Brat in Virginia’s 7th Congressional District

Deb Haaland wins New Mexico’s 1st District, becomes one of first Native American women in Congress

Democrats set to win control of the House in midterm wave

Conor Lamb, a rising Democratic star, wins decisive re-election victory in Pennsylvania

Republicans maintain Senate control