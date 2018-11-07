Randy Bryce, the Democrat known as “Iron Stache,” loses in Paul Ryan’s Wisconsin district

Democrat Randy Bryce, the progressive up-and-comer nicknamed “Iron Stache,” lost Wisconsin’s 1st District on Tuesday night, ensuring the seat held by outgoing House Speaker Paul Ryan stays in Republican hands.

Bryce lost to GOP opponent Bryan Steil 54.5% to 42.4%, with 92% of precincts reporting, according to the Associated Press.

Bryce’s candidacy peaked in the early days of his campaign, when one of his videos went viral. But a super PAC tied to Ryan hammered Bryce on TV about his run-ins with the law and problems in his personal life, including unpaid child support.

The super PAC, named the Congressional Leadership Fund, also ran cookie-cutter attack ads saying Bryce would back Nancy Pelosi for speaker and claiming he supported so-called “sanctuary cities.”

Those attacks worked, and Bryce lost.