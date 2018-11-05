Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
The representation gap: Women and people of color are underrepresented in every state legislature
In the 2018 midterm elections, more people of color and women are running for office than ever before. Rachel Thomas/Mic.com

Midterms 2018

The representation gap: Women and people of color are underrepresented in every state legislature

By Rachel Thomas | 

In the 2018 midterm elections, more people of color and women are running for office than ever before.

About 22% of candidates in this election cycle are people of color, according to a New York Times analysis. If elected, these state congressional candidates of color could help close the representation gap in their state legislatures.

Nevertheless, according to a Mic analysis, white residents are still overrepresented in every state legislature — even in states whose populations are majority people of color, such as Texas, New Mexico, California and Hawaii. Alaska is the least inclusive, with a gap of about 31% in representation of people of color in its state legislature.

Meanwhile, women are also underrepresented in every state legislature, according to a Mic analysis. Wyoming is the least inclusive state for women, with a gap of about 38% in representation. Even the most inclusive state legislatures, Arizona and Vermont, still have more than a 10% gap in representation of women.

About 28% of candidates this year are women, according to the Times analysis. According to the analysis, male residents are still overrepresented in every state legislature — despite 38 out of 50 states having populations that are majority women.

Share:
Rachel Thomas
By Rachel Thomas

Recommended video

The top 3 reasons young people will vote in the 2018 midterm elections

Most recent

Regaining headspace on the Friendly Isle

The 9 most infuriating exit deals of all time from companies like Google, Exxon and Fox News

The representation gap: Women and people of color are underrepresented in every state legislature

Siri’s shortcut app can now tell you your polling place and remind you to vote

Democrats see racist 11th-hour messaging in 2018 midterm cycle

Taiwanese food is finally having a moment in New York City’s crowded restaurant scene

Trial begins to determine whether Trump administration can ask about citizenship on the 2020 census

Stories That Pay Off: Taylor Swift and other celebs ride the blue wave in midterm elections

The cast of ‘Hamilton’ just released a perfect get-out-the-vote song

The best of the 2018 European Music Awards red carpet