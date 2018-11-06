A running list of reports of voter suppression across the country

It’s Election Day and people across the country are headed to the polls to cast their ballots in what has been billed as a historic election.

However, reports of voter suppression have also been at the center of several races this election cycle, from issues in Georgia with allegedly faulty voter machines to North Dakota upholding a law requiring residents to show ID with a residential address. (Most tribal IDs don’t have this information).

Mic started this list with a couple recent examples ahead of Election Day. And as people make it to their polling places, Mic will be adding more reports of voter suppression as developments emerge. Check back here for updates.

Georgia

Georgia Republican gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp speaks to reporters during a stop at a campaign office Monday. John Bazemore/AP

Brian Kemp isn’t just Stacey Abrams’ opponent in a race for governor, he’s also Georgia’s secretary of state, a position that gives him control over the voter database.

Kemp has come under fire for his “exact match” voter rules, meaning if a single letter or even hyphen on a voter’s I.D. doesn’t match their registration information, they would be barred from voting. On Friday, a federal judge ruled against Kemp, allowing over 3,000 more people to vote.

Most recently, Kemp’s office accused Democrats of hacking voter registration files. According to the New York Times, Kemp had little evidence to prove his point.

North Dakota

In this Tuesday June 5, 2018, photo, instructions are posted at an early voting precinct in Bismarck, N.D. North Dakota is the only state in the nation without voter registration, and casting one's ballot is a quick and relatively painless process that is prized by residents for its simplicity and uniqueness. James MacPherson/AP

North Dakota has been subject to voter suppression as well. A recent law passed by the Supreme Court requires voters in North Dakota to have a residential address. In North Dakota’s Native American community, many buildings lack assigned numbers while streets lack proper signage. The state is home to more than 30,000 Native American people, according to the New York Times.