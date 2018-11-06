Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Beyoncé just endorsed Beto O’Rourke at the last minute
Beyoncé threw her support behind Democratic Senate candidate Beto O’Rourke in an Instagram post on Tuesday, Election Day. Beyoncé/Instagram

Beyoncé just endorsed Beto O’Rourke at the last minute

By Anna Swartz | 

Megastar and Texas native Beyoncé announced a last-minute endorsement of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday with a series of Instagram posts. O’Rourke is in the middle of a tight race for a U.S. Senate seat against Republican incumbent Ted Cruz, and, as midterm results roll in Tuesday night, the Texas race will likely draw national attention.

Bey didn’t actually mention O’Rourke by name in her caption, but she posed wearing a “Beto for Senate” hat. Her caption, which mostly endorsed the general practice of voting, read, “I’m feeling grateful for everyone before me who fought so hard to give us all the right to have a voice.”

“We can’t voice our frustrations and complain about what’s wrong without voting and exercising our power to make it right. We need you. We all need each other, because when we are truly united we are unstoppable. Sending you all love and positivity on this happy voting day! Every vote counts. Every race matters. Everywhere.”

A photo posted by (@) on

Beyoncé’s post ends speculation about whether she would join the many other celebs who’ve declared their support for O’Rourke, including fellow Texan Willie Nelson, Travis Scott and LeBron James. This isn’t Bey’s first political endorsement: She stumped for former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in 2016, but this time around, it took her until the actual day of the election to come out for O’Rourke.

O’Rourke, for his part, took time off from his final bit of campaigning to send Beyoncé a thank you reply on Twitter.

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype

Recommended video

Wyatt Cenac and the history of comedy and social justice

Most recent

Kim Davis, Kentucky clerk who denied marriage licenses to same-sex couples, lost her re-election

Michael Phelps speaks out about substance use, mental health and getting help

Beyoncé just endorsed Beto O’Rourke at the last minute

Mic Daily: Your Election Day recap before the results roll in

Live blog: Midterm elections 2018 results, updates and analysis

Rihanna endorses Democrat Stacey Abrams for governor of Georgia in passionate Instagram post

“Me voting in 2016 vs. 2018” meme reminds us who we’ve become since Trump was elected

An experimental musician finds a dreamy new voice on the island of Hawaii

Severe weather on Election Day is testing voters in several states with key races

Dave Chappelle is calling voters to get them to the polls for Maryland’s Ben Jealous