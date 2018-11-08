Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after falling in Supreme Court office
Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks at the Roger William University Law School in January. Stephan Savoia/AP

Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after falling in Supreme Court office

By Eric Lutz | 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg was admitted to the hospital for observation Thursday morning after falling in her Supreme Court office Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the associate Supreme Court justice fractured three ribs in the fall.

Ginsburg, 85, has served on the nation’s high court since 1993 and is currently the oldest of the nine serving justices.

She is a progressive icon and is part of the court’s liberal minority, with Stephen Breyer, Sonia Sotomayor and Elena Kagan.

Despite occasional speculation that she may retire, Ginsburg suggested in August that she has at least five more years on the Supreme Court. She has hired clerks for at least two more terms, according to CNN.

Anthony Kennedy, who had been the court’s second-oldest associate justice, retired from the bench in July at the age of 81, giving President Donald Trump his second Supreme Court pick.

Trump’s first pick, Neil Gorsuch, was confirmed in 2017 to replace the late Antonin Scalia.

Trump’s second pick, Brett Kavanaugh, was confirmed in October following a contentious nomination process in which he was publicly accused of sexual misconduct.

Ginsburg, who was selected to the court by former President Bill Clinton, was reportedly in George Washington University hospital Thursday morning for treatment and observation after experiencing discomfort in the wake of the fall.

Share:
Eric Lutz
By Eric Lutz
Reporter, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

The top 3 reasons young people will vote in the 2018 midterm elections

Most recent

“Nelson is going to be declared the winner”: Dem lawyer predicts victory in Florida Senate recount

Alleged shooter who killed 12 at California bar identified as former Marine

Money Confession: I drained my savings buying a home and now I’m panicking

Two remaining black Republicans in US House fight for their political lives in close midterm races

Exploring stillness at the edge of the Arctic

Brian Kemp resigns as Georgia secretary of state

Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized after falling in Supreme Court office

Hype Daily: Donald Trump doesn’t remember Lil Jon and more entertainment news

Today in Trump’s America: White House cooks up fake excuse to revoke Jim Acosta’s press pass

The Opal, a “non-browning apple” is here — and it’s made without any GMOs