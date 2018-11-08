Man who smashed Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame sentenced to 1 day in jail

Twenty-four-year-old Austin Michael Clay, who smashed up President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was sentenced to one day in jail, three years of probation and 20 days of “community labor” on Wednesday, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was also ordered to pay $9,404.46 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and to attend counseling.

Clay reportedly pled “no contest” to the charges of felony vandalism for destroying Trump’s star over the summer. And Clay actually isn’t the first person to face charges for vandalizing Trump’s star. In 2017, 53-year-old James Lambert Otis was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay both the Hollywood Historic Trust and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce after he destroyed the star with a pickax and a sledgehammer in 2016.

In a video taken of Otis — in which he’s dressed as a construction worker destroying the star — he says he was doing it because he was “terribly upset” that Trump was a “poster child for sexual violence.”

After Clay vandalized the star in July, Otis told the Hollywood Reporter that he wanted to help Clay pay for his legal battle. Since at least 2016, Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has become a lightening rod for critics and supporters alike. During the 2016 election, someone erected a tiny concrete wall around the star, complete with miniature barbed wire and “keep out” signs.

And in August, the West Hollywood City Council voted in favor of permanently removing Trump’s star — although the final decision is up to the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.