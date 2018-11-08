Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Man who smashed Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame sentenced to 1 day in jail
This July 25 file photo shows Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame that was vandalized in Los Angeles. Richard Vogel/AP

Man who smashed Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame sentenced to 1 day in jail

By Anna Swartz | 

Twenty-four-year-old Austin Michael Clay, who smashed up President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, was sentenced to one day in jail, three years of probation and 20 days of “community labor” on Wednesday, according to the Hollywood Reporter. He was also ordered to pay $9,404.46 to the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and to attend counseling.

Clay reportedly pled “no contest” to the charges of felony vandalism for destroying Trump’s star over the summer. And Clay actually isn’t the first person to face charges for vandalizing Trump’s star. In 2017, 53-year-old James Lambert Otis was sentenced to probation and ordered to pay both the Hollywood Historic Trust and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce after he destroyed the star with a pickax and a sledgehammer in 2016.

In a video taken of Otis — in which he’s dressed as a construction worker destroying the star — he says he was doing it because he was “terribly upset” that Trump was a “poster child for sexual violence.”

Source: YouTube/Storyful

After Clay vandalized the star in July, Otis told the Hollywood Reporter that he wanted to help Clay pay for his legal battle. Since at least 2016, Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame has become a lightening rod for critics and supporters alike. During the 2016 election, someone erected a tiny concrete wall around the star, complete with miniature barbed wire and “keep out” signs.

And in August, the West Hollywood City Council voted in favor of permanently removing Trump’s star — although the final decision is up to the Los Angeles City Council and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce.

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Wyatt Cenac and the history of comedy and social justice

Most recent

Google has changed its policy on sexual harassment cases in response to employee demands

Mic Daily: Court strikes down Trump’s attempt to dismantle DACA

This powerful drug keeps killing celebrities

What Democrats continue to fail to understand about white women voters

The Movement Must-Reads: Women of color win the midterms, black Republicans fight for House seats

Federal appeals court delivers blow to Trump plans to cancel DACA protections

Man who smashed Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame sentenced to 1 day in jail

We’ve got some questions about Netflix’s ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’

These historic midterm election wins will change Congress

This kid starred in Jonah Hill’s ‘Mid90s.’ Can he pass a ’90s quiz?