Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
What Melania Trump wore her 94th week as first lady — the one time we saw her
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on Marine One helicopter to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, en route to Paris, Friday Nov. 9. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

What Melania Trump Wore

What Melania Trump wore her 94th week as first lady — the one time we saw her

By Anna Swartz | 

It was a busy week in the world of politics, what with midterm elections, the White House releasing a doctored video to slam a reporter and the departure of Attorney General Jeff Sessions — but it was a quiet one for the first lady.

Melania Trump was barely seen this week, stepping out in public only once on Friday, when she and her husband departed the White House for Paris. The two will spend the weekend with other world leaders, participating in a commemoration of the end of the first World War.

Let’s take a look at what the first lady wore when we saw her briefly on Friday.

Friday, Nov. 9: A plaid raincoat for a trip to Paris

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, en route to Paris, Friday Nov. 9.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Air Force One at Andrews Air Force Base, Maryland, en route to Paris, Friday Nov. 9. Jacquelyn Martin/AP

Leaving the White House for Andrews Air Force Base and then Paris on Friday, Trump sported a black-and-white plaid, double-breasted raincoat by Burberry that reportedly retails for $2,695. She paired the coated wool raincoat with high-heeled, black boots by Christian Louboutin that likely retail for around $1,400, at least according to FootWearNews.com.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Nov. 9, in Washington.
President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump walk to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, Nov. 9, in Washington. Evan Vucci/AP

While it was a slow week on the FLOTUS outfit-front, the first couple’s jaunt to Paris will likely give us lots more Trump outfits to discuss next week, so stay tuned.

You can read previous recaps of what Melania Trump wore here.

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Meet Farren Fucci, the super stylist who won over Rihanna and is showing the fashion world what’s up

Most recent

Will CBD make you feel the same as regular marijuana?

What Melania Trump wore her 94th week as first lady — the one time we saw her

Michelle Obama, Gabrielle Union and others are destigmatizing maternal health issues for black women

Trump administration weakens birth control and abortion coverage under Affordable Care Act

Federal prosecutors have evidence that Trump was directly involved in illegal hush money payments

Who’s Sorry This Week: Rebel Wilson, Viggo Mortenson and more public apologies

Judge blocks Trump administration’s approval of the Keystone XL pipeline

Trump says he doesn’t know acting Attorney General Matt Whitaker as questions swirl

This Week in Food and Travel: Cage-free eggs will soon be an industry standard

Hype Daily: Tamera Mowry’s niece among the victims of deadly shooting and more entertainment news