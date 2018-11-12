Stories That Pay Off: Help! I drained my savings and am spiraling into panic.

Subscribe to Mic Daily
Becoming a homeowner is a huge responsibility — and one that comes with a ton of financial strain.

By Kate Bratskeir 

One of the blueprints of adulthood is the act of buying a home. You allegedly save and save until you can afford a down payment. But in this week’s Money Confession, one reader confessed to spending nearly all of their saved cash on a house, and is at a loss for what to do next. Money writer Kaitlin Menza dug for some solid advice and spoke to several experts.

Even if you’re not ready to buy, renting a house or apartment has its own set of obstacles. One way to skip out on any of these potential money disasters? Consider investing in a money manager.

And finally, if you want to think about all the money you don’t have, read our list of the nine most infuriating exit deals of all time — inspired by former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

What to do if you’ve drained your savings to afford the down payment on a home
What to do if you've drained your savings to afford the down payment on a home

A home might be the biggest purchase you’ll ever make, but it shouldn’t eat up everything you have. Still, if you’re in this kind of predicament, you can make it work.

Common rental mistakes to avoid when signing a new lease

Finding a new home is stressful. Follow these tips to make sure the process goes smoothly.
Finding a new home is stressful. Follow these tips to make sure the process goes smoothly.

Even if you’re not ready to buy, renting requires you to sign away thousands of dollars on a new apartment or house. Prepare yourself by studying up on these typical blunders.

Should you hire a money manager?

Is it time to hire a personal trainer for your finances?
Is it time to hire a personal trainer for your finances?

Money managers aren’t just for people with money — at some point, it’s wise to have an expert plan out your financial future. Especially if you have tons of money-related questions. Here’s how to figure out if the time is now.

The 9 most infuriating exit deals of all time

Megyn Kelly is likely to leave with some $69 million in her pocket.
Megyn Kelly is likely to leave with some $69 million in her pocket.

If you think former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly’s potential exit deal is outrageous, meet the nine white men who also walked away with million-dollar payouts. It’s a lovely hate read.

