Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Kanye West donates $150,000 to GoFundMe for Jemel Roberson, who was fatally shot by police
Kanye West Brent N. Clarke/AP

Kanye West donates $150,000 to GoFundMe for Jemel Roberson, who was fatally shot by police

By Alison Durkee | 

Rapper Kanye West has donated $150,000 to a GoFundMe for Jemel Roberson, a Chicago-area security guard who was fatally shot by police Nov. 11.

GoFundMe representative Bart Jackson confirmed the donation to CNN. The fundraiser, which is raising expenses for Roberson’s burial and his family, has exceeded its initial $150,000 goal, raising over $308,000 in six days.

Roberson was working as a security guard at a Chicago-area bar on the day he was killed, where he intervened in an attempted shooting and detained the suspected shooter. When police officers from Midlothian, Illinois, responded to the shooting, however, they shot and killed Roberson, a 26-year-old musician who aspired to one day become a police officer himself.

“Jemel Roberson was a young man who was greatly loved by all who knew him,” the GoFundMe page for Roberson reads. “He was the light of his mother Beatrice’s life, and was a devoted loving son. Jemel was a gifted basketball player and musician, and his love for God and his family were at the forefront of his life.

“Sadly, Jemel’s life was tragically and unexpectedly cut short this morning as he tried to save others from senseless violence. Today, many remember him as a hero; one who put others before himself.”

Roberson’s killing has been met with outrage, as activists, faith leaders and other public figures have called for an independent investigation.

“Words can’t begin to describe my horror and outrage,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) tweeted.

Activists have urged the killing to be charged as a murder. According to eyewitness accounts of the incident, Roberson was wearing clothing that clearly identified him as a security guard and officers “panicked” and never gave him a chance to put down his legally licensed weapon before shooting him, contradicting an official report from the Illinois State Police.

“We cannot and will not as stake leaders be silent while our sons, brothers and fathers are being murdered and whether that person wears a badge or not, they must be held accountable,” Father Michael Pfleger of St. Sabina Church in Chicago said in a statement Thursday. “There are consequences for murder.”

According to the GoFundMe page, West made separate donations of $15,000 on Saturday. He has not publicly commented about the donation as of Sunday morning.

Share:
Alison Durkee
By Alison Durkee
Contributor, Navigating Trump's America
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Why women's rights activists want a "no" vote for Brett Kavanaugh

Most recent

Sen. Bill Nelson concedes as contentious Florida midterm races come to an end

This Week in Politics: A few House midterm races still up in the air as Trump pardons a turkey

California Gov. Jerry Brown: Climate skeptics “will be believers” within 5 years as wildfires rage

This Week in Sports and Social Justice: Black police leader defends Nike and Colin Kaepernick

Kanye West donates $150,000 to GoFundMe for Jemel Roberson, who was fatally shot by police

‘Green Book’ is the feel-good movie that will upset people this Oscar season

Trump visits California amid historic wildfires

Trump defends relationship with Pence after reportedly questioning his loyalty

This Week in Trump-Russia News: Anticipation grows over Mueller’s next move

I expected more from Blac Chyna’s rap debut — yes, seriously