Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Megyn Kelly will reportedly get her full $30 million payout from NBC
Megyn Kelly attends the TIME 100 Gala celebrating its annual list of the 100 Most Influential People In The World at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24 in New York City. Angela Weiss/Getty Images

Megyn Kelly will reportedly get her full $30 million payout from NBC

By Anna Swartz | 

Departing Today host and former Fox personality Megyn Kelly will reportedly leave with a $30 million payout from NBC after her comments seeming to defend blackface in October — at least according to a new report from Page Six. Sources told the tabloid that Kelly is in the midst of negotiating a massive exit deal.

“Everyone wants this to be over — both Megyn and NBC — and Comcast has the money to pay off Megyn,” an unnamed source told Page Six on Tuesday. “We thought this would be a done deal a few weeks ago.”

Kelly, who hosted the 9 a.m. hour of NBC’s Today, got herself booted from the morning show after her comments about blackface during an episode in October. “You do get in trouble if you’re a white person who puts on blackface on Halloween or a black person who puts on white face for Halloween,” she told an on-air panel on the Oct. 23 episode. “Back when I was a kid, that was OK as long as you were dressing up as a character.”

Her comments spurred a massive outcry from everyone who understands why, exactly, blackface is so egregious — including her colleague, Today’s Al Roker.

A day later, Kelly apologized, opening her show by saying, “I’m Megyn Kelly and I want to begin with two words: I’m sorry. You may have heard yesterday that we had a discussion here about political correctness and Halloween costumes. And that conversation turned to whether it is ever OK for a person of one race to dress up as another. ... I defended the idea, saying as long as it was respectful and part of the Halloween costume, it seemed OK. Well, I was wrong and I am sorry.”

Source: YouTube/NBC

Her apology earned her a standing ovation from the studio audience — but it wasn’t enough to salvage her show. Kelly didn’t appear for new episodes on the Thursday and Friday following her apology episode — and on that Friday, NBC confirmed it was canceling her hour of Today.

Ratings for Today have risen since Kelly’s departure, and since her fellow co-hosts took over her 9 a.m. hour, but it seems like despite the reason for her exit, Kelly will still walk away from NBC with a massive payday.

Share:
Anna Swartz
By Anna Swartz
Reporter, Hype
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Wyatt Cenac and the history of comedy and social justice

Most recent

Transgender woman Aliah Hernandez was brutally beaten and left for dead. Her attacker walked free.

Mic Daily: Trump stands with Saudi Arabia over Jamal Khashoggi’s death

Megyn Kelly will reportedly get her full $30 million payout from NBC

In looking the other way on Saudi Arabia, Trump again shows he will always side with the strongmen

There’s a story the movie ‘Green Book’ doesn’t tell that audiences also need to hear

Ben McAdams declares victory over incumbent Mia Love in Utah’s 4th Congressional District

Women’s March leaders say they’re not stepping down despite calls to do so from critics

Donald Trump claims to love the military. So why can’t he stop disrespecting veterans?

Ezra Miller and the pervasive myth that clothing is somehow gendered

Asian-American college students have higher rates of compulsive gambling