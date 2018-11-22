Subscribe to Mic Daily
This Week in Food and Travel: The best Thanksgiving-themed episodes to watch this holiday weekend
Courtney Cox, Jennifer Aniston and Matthew Perry in ‘Friends’ Warner Bros. Television/Getty Images

This Week in Food and Travel

By Josh Ocampo | 

After watching some of the most memorable Thanksgiving episodes in television sitcom history, we’ve learned two things about the holiday: Family conflicts are universal, and food, above all else, will bring even the angriest of groups back together. We put together some of our favorites that prove Thanksgiving food is the ultimate peace offering, at least on TV.

Also this week, President Donald Trump pardoned a turkey — but we looked into why the bird isn’t necessarily so lucky. And the beloved Hatch chile, the holy grail of chiles, is in jeopardy because of tougher immigration laws.

If you’re planning to go hard on Black Friday, you can still do your part to help the environment by properly disposing of Amazon boxes and plastic.

How the sitcom Thanksgiving has changed over time

Lena Waithe and Angela Bassett in Netflix’s ‘Master of None’ Netflix

In many ways, Thanksgiving episodes all feel the same — but we’re seeing an evolution. From food fights to raw turkeys, here are a few of the most memorable Thanksgiving meals in television history.

What happens to the turkey after it gets pardoned by the President?

President Donald Trump pardons the National Thanksgiving Turkey, ‘Drumstick,’ at the White House on Nov. 21, 2017. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Their lives are planned around this one big day. But once Thanksgiving’s over...

The spicy, precious Hatch chile is coveted around the world. But its future is in jeopardy.

The fiery green Hatch chile, sizzling on an open flame. Preston Mitchell/Mic

Immigration law, weather changes and counterfeiting are just a few of the chile pepper’s obstacles.

A guide to recycling your holiday gift packages and Amazon boxes

UPS employee Liz Perez unloads packages for delivery in Miami. Lynne Sladsky/AP

Be less of a garbage person! Here’s what to do with fancy holiday wrapping paper and all that excess Amazon packaging.

Josh Ocampo
By Josh Ocampo
Reporter, Out of Office
