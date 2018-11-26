It’s officially Cyber Monday, which means your inbox is spammed with so many discounts from retailers, it’s nearly impossible to find the ones you actually want. Luckily for you, we went ahead and sifted through the deals to find the ones that matter most, like discounts from Apple, Amazon and Walmart. Target even has a sale on Christmas trees so you can get a head start on the next holiday.

After you place your orders, you’re bound to be overwhelmed with shipping boxes. We put together a little guide to help you recycle all that material properly — consider it a gift to the planet. We’ve also compiled a special list of gifts to buy for loved ones that directly benefit LGBTQ brands.

And Beyoncé is making money moves! The superstar bought Ivy Park out from under Topshop’s problematic owner.

A boy looks over a Black Friday sale item at a J.C. Penney store Nov. 24, 2017, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP

Get ready to shop.

UPS employee Liz Perez unloads packages for delivery in Miami. Lynn Sladky/AP

From Thanksgiving to New Year’s, the U.S. generates about 25% more garbage, one manager for a waste disposal company said.

Models for Tomboy X Tomboy X

By queers, for queers (and anyone who wants to support us).

Topshop founder Sir Philip Green was accused of sexual harassment, racial abuse and bullying. John Palmer/MediaPunch

The singer purchased a 50% stake from Topshop billionaire Philip Green.