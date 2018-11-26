Subscribe to Mic Daily
Stories That Pay Off: The best Cyber Monday deals for clothing, electronics and more
All the best Cyber Monday deals on in the internet

Stories That Pay Off: The best Cyber Monday deals for clothing, electronics and more

By Josh Ocampo | 

It’s officially Cyber Monday, which means your inbox is spammed with so many discounts from retailers, it’s nearly impossible to find the ones you actually want. Luckily for you, we went ahead and sifted through the deals to find the ones that matter most, like discounts from Apple, Amazon and Walmart. Target even has a sale on Christmas trees so you can get a head start on the next holiday.

After you place your orders, you’re bound to be overwhelmed with shipping boxes. We put together a little guide to help you recycle all that material properly — consider it a gift to the planet. We’ve also compiled a special list of gifts to buy for loved ones that directly benefit LGBTQ brands.

And Beyoncé is making money moves! The superstar bought Ivy Park out from under Topshop’s problematic owner.

Best Buy, J Crew and Etsy: Here are all the Cyber Monday discounts you need

A boy looks over a Black Friday sale item at a J.C. Penney store Nov. 24, 2017, in Seattle.
A boy looks over a Black Friday sale item at a J.C. Penney store Nov. 24, 2017, in Seattle. Elaine Thompson/AP

Get ready to shop.

How to be less of a garbage person: A guide to recycling your holiday gift packages and Amazon boxes

UPS employee Liz Perez unloads packages for delivery in Miami.
UPS employee Liz Perez unloads packages for delivery in Miami. Lynn Sladky/AP

From Thanksgiving to New Year’s, the U.S. generates about 25% more garbage, one manager for a waste disposal company said.

A holiday gift guide for those who want their spending in the pockets of LGBTQ brands

Models for Tomboy X
Models for Tomboy X Tomboy X

By queers, for queers (and anyone who wants to support us).

Beyoncé buys Ivy Park stake from Topshop owner accused of sexual harassment and racial abuse

Topshop founder Sir Philip Green was accused of sexual harassment, racial abuse and bullying.
Topshop founder Sir Philip Green was accused of sexual harassment, racial abuse and bullying. John Palmer/MediaPunch

The singer purchased a 50% stake from Topshop billionaire Philip Green.

Josh Ocampo
By Josh Ocampo
Reporter, Out of Office

