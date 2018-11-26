It’s officially Cyber Monday, which means your inbox is spammed with so many discounts from retailers, it’s nearly impossible to find the ones you actually want. Luckily for you, we went ahead and sifted through the deals to find the ones that matter most, like discounts from Apple, Amazon and Walmart. Target even has a sale on Christmas trees so you can get a head start on the next holiday.
After you place your orders, you’re bound to be overwhelmed with shipping boxes. We put together a little guide to help you recycle all that material properly — consider it a gift to the planet. We’ve also compiled a special list of gifts to buy for loved ones that directly benefit LGBTQ brands.
And Beyoncé is making money moves! The superstar bought Ivy Park out from under Topshop’s problematic owner.
Best Buy, J Crew and Etsy: Here are all the Cyber Monday discounts you need
How to be less of a garbage person: A guide to recycling your holiday gift packages and Amazon boxes
From Thanksgiving to New Year’s, the U.S. generates about 25% more garbage, one manager for a waste disposal company said.
A holiday gift guide for those who want their spending in the pockets of LGBTQ brands
Beyoncé buys Ivy Park stake from Topshop owner accused of sexual harassment and racial abuse
The singer purchased a 50% stake from Topshop billionaire Philip Green.