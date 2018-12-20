What life is like after being deported by ICE in a mass raid

In 2008, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency executed one of the largest immigration raids in U.S. history in Postville, Iowa.

As a result of the raid, which took place at a meat packing plant, almost 400 people were rounded up in a single day. Most were eventually deported.

Ten years later, many of those people are living in Guatemala, in the region of Chimaltenango. Residents there are struggling to rebuild their lives after their American dreams were crushed.

This episode of Mic Dispatch explores how these individuals are working to put their lives back together, and how the tough immigration laws enacted by President Trump have impacted them.

Watch the full episode above and see all episodes of Mic Dispatch here.