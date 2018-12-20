Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day

What life is like after being deported by ICE in a mass raid

By Mic Staff | 
What life is like after being deported by ICE in a mass raid

In 2008, the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency executed one of the largest immigration raids in U.S. history in Postville, Iowa.

As a result of the raid, which took place at a meat packing plant, almost 400 people were rounded up in a single day. Most were eventually deported.

Ten years later, many of those people are living in Guatemala, in the region of Chimaltenango. Residents there are struggling to rebuild their lives after their American dreams were crushed.

This episode of Mic Dispatch explores how these individuals are working to put their lives back together, and how the tough immigration laws enacted by President Trump have impacted them.

Watch the full episode above and see all episodes of Mic Dispatch here.

Share:
Mic Staff
By Mic Staff

Most recent

These black Americans are suing for Native American citizenship

What life is like after being deported by ICE in a mass raid

Grace Downtown of Winchester is using religion to fight the opioid epidemic

Anatomy of the wrongly convicted: An infographic guide to ‘The Innocent Man’

How false confessions became an American criminal justice phenomenon

Kids are suing the U.S. government over climate change

Biometrics: The future of air travel in America

Jews with guns: “I’m going to go down fighting”

Should 4-year-olds be taught consent at school?

Inside a secret network of safe houses for immigrant women