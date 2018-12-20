Subscribe to Mic Daily
These black Americans are suing for Native American citizenship

By Mic Staff | 
The Creek Freedmen, a group of emancipated black men and women who were formerly slaves of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, are suing for their right to citizenship in the tribe.

They say they’re being denied tribe membership, and the benefits that come along with it, due to racism and discrimination.

In this episode of Mic Dispatch, correspondent Aaron Morrison travels to Oklahoma to explore this issue further.

