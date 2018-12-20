These black Americans are suing for Native American citizenship

Note: We’re so grateful to the team who produced Mic Dispatch, and we’re proud of the show and the stories we’ve been able to tell. Thank you to all of our viewers.

The Creek Freedmen, a group of emancipated black men and women who were formerly slaves of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation, are suing for their right to citizenship in the tribe.

They say they’re being denied tribe membership, and the benefits that come along with it, due to racism and discrimination.

In this episode of Mic Dispatch, correspondent Aaron Morrison travels to Oklahoma to explore this issue further.

