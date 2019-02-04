This Week in Food and Travel: 5 reasons Albuquerque should top your 2019 travel list

As much of the country underwent a deep freeze at the end of January, there’s no doubt that many Americans were dreaming of a trip to warmer climates. And though Albuquerque might not be quite tropical this time of year, we’ve added it to the top of our 2019 travel list for a few good reasons (including the chance to soar above the landscape in a hot air balloon). We explored five of the reasons you might want to consider New Mexico’s largest city the next time you’re daydreaming about a vacation while the wind howls outside.
If you’re up for a more international getaway, but not too far, we also took a look at the scene in Alberta, Canada, where Calgary and Edmonton provide quite a bit in the way of activities, dining and shopping. We also asked what happens when you don’t declare everything on your customs forms and found a few very easy ways to reduce waste when you travel.
5 reasons to visit Albuquerque in 2019
Plan a getaway to New Mexico complete with hot air balloon rides, chile-infused dishes and a trip to the hot springs.
Alberta, Canada has more to offer than Banff
The snow-covered mountains of Banff are amazing, but Edmonton and Calgary shouldn’t be ignored.
8 easy carry-on swaps that will lower your travel waste
There are simple ways to bring a zero-waste lifestyle to your vacation luggage.
5 things you should know before you fill out your next customs declaration form
Avoid getting fined for your overseas purchases with our guide to what you need to declare at customs.