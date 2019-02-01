Subscribe to Mic Daily
Stories That Pay Off: Billionaires in Davos can't stop talking about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Stories That Pay Off: Billionaires in Davos can't stop talking about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Though the rest of us may not be able to stop talking about billionaires this week (how many people have brought up Howard Schultz’s possible run for president at the dinner table?), last week in the snowy Swiss Alps town of Davos, billionaires couldn’t stop talking about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. The freshman congresswoman’s 70 percent top tax rate proposal might have been a big hit among her social media followers, but it seems as though many of the ultra-rich aren’t on board with her plan. With the 2020 election race already heating up, and candidates like Elizabeth Warren proposing similar measures, we explored why Davos attendees would be wise to take this progressive movement a bit more seriously.

And while most of us aren’t dealing with billions, or even millions, of dollars at stake, that doesn’t mean our finances are any less important. This week we took a look at the most important conversations — about money — to have with your significant other before signing a lease together, what actually happens if you let your student loan payments slide for a month, and why if you ever want to buy a house...you need to start saving now.

The billionaires in Davos don’t take Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez seriously. They should.

Billionaires don’t seem to be big fans of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s tax proposals, but they might want to think twice before dismissing her.

4 money conversations you should have before you move in with a significant other

Have these money conversations *before* you move in with your significant other. You’ll be glad you did later.

What happens if you don’t pay your student loans for a month?

Putting off paying your student loans for a month or two might not seem like a big deal, but it could have bigger implications than you think.

Why you should start saving for your first home now

If renting forever doesn’t seem like your idea of a good investment, find out why (and how) you should start saving for your first home now.

