This Week in Food and Travel: Life as a digital nomad isn’t all sightseeing and travel selfies

Scrolling through Instagram, it can become easy to develop a severe case of jealousy, especially for those who seem to travel the world’s most beautiful and far-flung locations for a living. But the real story behind those who spend their lives as “digital nomads” can be a lot different than what we see on social media, and this week, three people actually living the lifestyle shared what it’s really like to work while you travel (and travel while you work). Odd hours, loneliness and complications with everything from visas to taxes aren’t uncommon.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not worth it for those who can make it work — after all, you’re still enjoying some of the world’s most amazing destinations. If you’re thinking of packing your bags and heading out on the road or flying abroad while managing your career, this week we covered a few other essential must-knows. Take a few tips on how to always find WiFi and inexpensive meals, and the tech accessories you need to keep your job(s) running smoothly as you traverse the globe.

The digital nomad life can seem truly unbelievable, but it comes with many of the same stresses as a typical 9 to 5. Three people living abroad and working remotely share what it’s really like.

