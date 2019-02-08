Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
This Week in Food and Travel: Life as a digital nomad isn’t all sightseeing and travel selfies
DavidTB/Shutterstock

This Week in Food and Travel

This Week in Food and Travel: Life as a digital nomad isn’t all sightseeing and travel selfies

By Mic Editors | 

Scrolling through Instagram, it can become easy to develop a severe case of jealousy, especially for those who seem to travel the world’s most beautiful and far-flung locations for a living. But the real story behind those who spend their lives as “digital nomads” can be a lot different than what we see on social media, and this week, three people actually living the lifestyle shared what it’s really like to work while you travel (and travel while you work). Odd hours, loneliness and complications with everything from visas to taxes aren’t uncommon.

But that doesn’t mean it’s not worth it for those who can make it work — after all, you’re still enjoying some of the world’s most amazing destinations. If you’re thinking of packing your bags and heading out on the road or flying abroad while managing your career, this week we covered a few other essential must-knows. Take a few tips on how to always find WiFi and inexpensive meals, and the tech accessories you need to keep your job(s) running smoothly as you traverse the globe.

What it’s really like to be a digital nomad

Source: Asmiana/Shutterstock

The digital nomad life can seem truly unbelievable, but it comes with many of the same stresses as a typical 9 to 5. Three people living abroad and working remotely share what it’s really like.

How to find cheap eats wherever you travel

Source: Breslavtsev Oleg/Shutterstock

No matter where you travel — whether you’re working all the while or getting away on a much-needed vacation — food shouldn’t completely break your budget. See our tips on how to find cheap eats no matter where in the world you roam.

8 tech accessories you need if you’re going to be working remotely

Source: De Repente/Shutterstock

Making sure your tech works correctly is a big part of successful telecommuting, no matter where in the world you are. Find out the 8 accessories that are definitely worth investing in.

How to find WiFi no matter your travel destination

Source: AnnaTamila/Shutterstock

Using travel time as a digital detox is great, but some of us want to make sure we’re connected everywhere we go. Here’s how to find WiFI (and not spend precious dollars on data) anywhere in the world.

Share:
Mic Editors
By Mic Editors

Recommended video

Will CBD make you feel the same as regular marijuana?

Most recent

Everything you need to know before paying for a big-ticket item with an installment plan

5 side hustles you can easily do from home

Your partner lost their job. Now what?

How much money do influencers actually make?

Why your student loans could cost way more than you originally borrowed

Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, SZA & more call for 21 Savage release in #21Ways video

5 underrated study abroad destinations to spend a semester

4 scenic train rides in the U.S. and Canada that are way better than flying

How 7 countries around the world celebrate Valentine’s Day

Is flying or driving better for the environment?