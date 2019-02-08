Stories That Pay Off: How to convince your employer to help pay off your student loans

If you’re one of the 44 million people in the U.S. with student loan debt, you know that paying it down can be incredibly overwhelming. But you don’t have to go it completely alone. Among the newer benefits that more and more companies are now offering, some businesses are adding student loan repayment assistance. Not sure how to broach the topic with your own company? This week, we put together some tips for talking to your boss about your student loan debt and what shouldering some of that load would mean for employers.

We also examined the differences between federal and private student loans, and why anyone who wants to have kids someday may want to start saving sooner rather than later. And for when you need even more money-saving tips, we compiled the best personal finance podcasts you’ll actually want to spend time listening to.

Repaying student loan debt can be a daunting task, but some workplaces are now offering assistance. Here’s how to talk to your boss about adding that benefit.

For those who haven’t borrowed yet, here’s what to know about federal and private student loans, so you can choose between the two wisely.

If you’re thinking of adding little ones at any point in your life, start saving now, because the average cost of raising a child from birth to age 17 is staggering.

Facing your financial fears is never easy, but these podcasts will answer your most pressing money questions while you’re commuting, washing your dishes or doing just about anything you please.