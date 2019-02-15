This Week in Food and Travel: These U.S. destinations should top your March travel list

It’s hard to believe that February is already at its midpoint, but it’s time to face facts. We’re only two weeks away from March — and a little over a month away from the official beginning of spring (whether or not it feels that way throughout the U.S.). For thousands of students across the nation, that means spring break is approaching, and this year, you might want to consider going on your own grown-up version of the annual vacation. In case you’re not sure where to go, this week we picked six U.S. destinations, from New Orleans to Napa, that are perfect for a quick trip — no matter if you’re looking to catch the end of Mardi Gras or just kick back and relax.

If you’re more into the journey than the destination, this week we looked at some of the best train trips to take in the U.S. and Canada, all guaranteed to give you great views of gorgeous landscapes. We also explored how to minimize your carbon footprint when you travel, and what precautions to take to avoid food poisoning when you head overseas.

Kick the winter doldrums by planning a mini-vacation to any one of these great spots next month.

Sometimes, the trip itself is the best part of a vacation and these train trips are definitely proof of that.

There are many things to consider when figuring out which type of transportation would be the most eco-friendly for your next journey.

Nothing derails a great trip quite like food poisoning, but thankfully, a little bit of caution can go a long way.