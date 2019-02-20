6 incredible log cabin vacation rentals that are still available this winter

There’s something so dreamy about a log cabin — it’s as if when you step inside one, the wood-paneled walls transport you to a different era, and perhaps we all crave that from time to time. “The average person spends more than 11 hours a day staring at screens,” said Melanie Fish, a travel expert at VRBO and HomeAway, citing a 2018 Nielsen study. “It’s no wonder that going back to a simpler time is a fantasy for many of us. ...Cabins represent rustic charm and a connection with nature.”

Ironically, she noted that there are more than one million Instagram posts tagged with #cabinlife — perhaps because, thanks to vacation rental sites, there’s no lack of incredible log cabins available to travelers; and once they’re done connecting with nature, how can they not share the beauty with everyone else?

If you’re inspired to get in on the cabin goodness, here are six options around the U.S. that still have availability this winter.

Authentic, Western Log Cabin in Jackson, Wyoming

Sleeps: 10

This home takes “log cabin” to a whole new level — even the kitchen island and the railings on the stairway are made of logs. And the quaint, rustic space practically begs you to leave your laptop at home, unplug and pretend you lived in less electronic times. “Surrounded by wildflowers and trees, this 1940s log cabin is straight out of a storybook,” Fish said.

Whimsical Hollow in Valley of the Sun, Colorado

Sleeps: 5

This picture-perfect cabin looks like the setting of a Hallmark movie in which the stars fall in love in a friendly small town where people embrace the Christmas spirit year-round...but it can also be the setting of your cozy winter retreat. The home is nestled among winter-wonderful spruce and pine trees and convenient to all sorts of winter activities, like hiking the nearby National Forest, horseback riding at Platte River Ranch and white-water rafting down the Arkansas River.

Secluded Lakeside Log Home in Ely, Minnesota

Sleeps: 13

Ely, Minnesota was once voted “The Coolest Small Town in America” in a Budget Travel poll; and the Midwestern destination has plenty to do — but you could also spend your entire vacation holed up in this stunning cabin. Perhaps you’ll bake some cookies or make chili in the kitchen, play a little jingle on the historic red piano, read a book by the wood-burning stove or cozy up in front of the window and watch people snowshoe on the lake.

Upper Pines Lodge in Warren, Vermont

Sleeps: 10

This east coast cabin looks like it’s straight out of a magazine, both on the outside and inside. The architecture and design combines modern touches (like marbled bathroom countertops) with rustic cabin vibes (like wooden pillars that look like actual tree trunks) for a truly unique home. And its location is an outdoor adventurer’s dream: “This woodland cabin is perfect for visitors who want to ski at the Blueberry Lake Cross Country Center, hit the slopes at Sugarbush, discover remote hiking trails and chase waterfalls,” said Natalie Padilla, a consumer insights strategist with Vacasa.

Cloey’s Cabin in Chandler, Texas

Sleeps: 2

Not all log cabins have to be massive, vast homes to be impressive. Case in point: This picturesque one-bedroom cabin just right for a mini retreat. The inside almost looks like a dream-come-true treehouse; and outside, the home is surrounded by open land, ready for you to become one with nature — or stargaze while you sit in the hot tub. (Bonus kitsch factor: The two bathtubs are made out of horse troughs and housed in a converted grain silo behind the cabin.)

Love View More Cabin in Sevierville, Tennessee

Sleeps: 14

You may not hear “luxury” and “log cabin” together very often; but in this case, it’s more than apt. “This 3,600-square-foot Smoky Mountain cabin features multiple fireplaces, a hot tub, a game room, a home theater and a whole lot of Southern charm,” Padilla said. “Vacationers can cuddle up on the porch swing to read and admire the stunning view.” In fact, you can take in an Insta-worthy view from almost every window in this massive home, perfect for a retreat with your family or group of friends when you know you’ll spend most of the trip inside catching up, playing games and just hanging out.

Time to book a last-minute winter retreat.