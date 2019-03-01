Subscribe to Mic Daily
This Week in Food and Travel: How to prepare for your first thru-hike
Anthony Heflin/Shutterstock

This Week in Food and Travel: How to prepare for your first thru-hike

By Mic Editors | 

March is here and the imminent thaw of springtime is soon to be upon us. For most of us, that means turning our attention to the new season’s travel destinations and outdoor activities we’ve been shying away from all winter. Hikers out there are probably starting to think about what new (and familiar) trails they’ll be conquering as the weather gets warmer, and this week, we explored what first-time thru-hikers need to know to prepare. If you’re thinking about spending more than just a few hours or days on a hike, it’s the guide for you.

Depending on where your adventures take you (and who you go with), you might need some other advice for the parts of your trip not spent communing with the great outdoors. This week we also took a look at some of the best translation apps and which apps to download if you’re venturing solo. In addition, we explored just how much you’re supposed to tip when you’re dining in other countries — and the answer varies as much as the destinations themselves.

Everything you need to know about completing your first thru-hike

Source: Tobin Akehurst/Shutterstock

Getting ready to head off on a months-long hike? Read these pro tips first.

5 top translation apps for travelers

Source: I'm friday/Shutterstock

Don’t let a language barrier keep you from enjoying your vacation; these five apps can help you translate everything from street signs to menus.

6 apps to download when you’re traveling solo

Source: Jaromir Chalabala/Shutterstock

Traveling alone can be daunting, but these apps will help you find your way — and new friends, too.

How much to tip when you’re traveling abroad

Source: 9dream Studio/Shutterstock

When (and what) to tip, based on your destination.

Mic Editors
By Mic Editors

