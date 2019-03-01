Stories That Pay Off: How to deal with fraudulent charges on your credit card bill

We’ve all been there: You take a look at your credit card bill and it’s way higher than you expect, and when you take a look at the charges, you see something you’re almost certain you did not buy. It’s a common story, whether it’s an accidental duplicate charge from one of your subscription services, an overcharge at the grocery store, or an actual fraudulent charge that means you might have to get a new card. Luckily, the path to resolution may be easier than you think (and it doesn’t even have to involve getting on the phone). This week, we took a look at how to get those charges reversed and your bill back to normal.

In other credit content, we explored why you may want to think twice about adding a second — or third — piece of plastic to your payment arsenal, which apps are the best to download if you’re taking control of your financial future and a few ways to stop wasting money every month. A little extra money never hurt anyone’s wallet.

Here’s how to get those mistaken and fraudulent charges reversed in the fastest way possible.

All those offers in the mail may be tempting, but here’s what you should really think about before getting another card.

Attempting a new budget, investing strategy or just want to keep better track of your money? Yes, there’s an app for that.

We’re all guilty of it: spending money we probably shouldn’t just because it’s there. Here are just a few ways to cut some of that needless spending.