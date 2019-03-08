Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Stories That Pay Off: Here’s why you should always have cash on you — yes, in 2019
GaudiLab/Shutterstock

Stories That Pay Off

Stories That Pay Off: Here’s why you should always have cash on you — yes, in 2019

By Mic Editors | 

Thanks to credit cards, debit cards, Paypal and apps like Venmo, sometimes it seems we could go entire weeks (or maybe months) without touching cold hard cash. But while electronic payment may be the way of the future, there are still a lot of benefits to keeping some bills in your wallet at all times. From cash to checks, it pays to keep some old-school payment methods around, and this week we explained why.

We also explored how to avoid ATM fees — because who wants to pay to get their own money — and why you shouldn’t just swipe the first card that you dig out of your wallet without paying attention to whether it’s debit or credit. Finally, we took a look at how you can get rid of your old electronics responsibly, and even end up making a little money on that old iPad.

4 reasons it’s still important to carry cash

Source: Efetova Anna/Shutterstock

Venmo and Apple Pay are great, but it pays to keep some cash on you.

How to avoid ATM fees and fraud

Source: Sara_K/Shutterstock

Getting your own cash shouldn’t cost you so much. Here’s how to avoid those pesky fees for good.

Why it pays to give more attention to whether you spend with a credit card or debit card

Source: Rawpixel/Shutterstock

It’s time to start paying attention to which card you’re swiping.

How to recycle your old electronics

Source: liam1949/Shutterstock

Don’t let those old iPhones and laptops languish — here’s how to recycle them responsibly (and maybe make a little money while you’re at it).

Share:
Mic Editors
By Mic Editors
Related stories by this author

Recommended video

Transitioning out of apartment life

Most recent

What to do in 4 common layover spots when you’re killing time between flights

Why you’ll get fewer passport stamps than you think traveling through Europe

How to know whether you should buy a car or lease it instead

What you need to know about overland border crossings

Do you still need paper checks?

What you need to know before teaching English abroad

How to avoid ATM fees and fraud

How to recycle your old electronics

5 careers that command over $100,000 per year — and don’t require you to go to med school

Why it pays to give more attention to whether you spend with a credit card or debit card