Thanks to credit cards, debit cards, Paypal and apps like Venmo, sometimes it seems we could go entire weeks (or maybe months) without touching cold hard cash. But while electronic payment may be the way of the future, there are still a lot of benefits to keeping some bills in your wallet at all times. From cash to checks, it pays to keep some old-school payment methods around, and this week we explained why.

We also explored how to avoid ATM fees — because who wants to pay to get their own money — and why you shouldn’t just swipe the first card that you dig out of your wallet without paying attention to whether it’s debit or credit. Finally, we took a look at how you can get rid of your old electronics responsibly, and even end up making a little money on that old iPad.

Venmo and Apple Pay are great, but it pays to keep some cash on you.

Getting your own cash shouldn’t cost you so much. Here’s how to avoid those pesky fees for good.

It’s time to start paying attention to which card you’re swiping.

Don’t let those old iPhones and laptops languish — here’s how to recycle them responsibly (and maybe make a little money while you’re at it).