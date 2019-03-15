Stories That Pay Off: How to turn down a job offer without burning any bridges

Searching for and then applying for new jobs can be exhausting, and even feel like a full-time job in itself. So when you finally get offered a position, it often comes with a long sigh of relief. But what happens when you actually don’t want the job you’ve been offered, whether due to the salary, another opportunity on the horizon or just a gut feeling that it isn’t the one? The idea of turning down a job can be daunting, but the most important thing is that you keep it professional. This week, we explored how to decline a job offer without burning bridges — you never know when one door closing could lead to an even better one opening down the road.

As for the pieces of your life outside of work, if you’ve been swept into the Marie Kondo craze (or are just getting a head start on spring cleaning) and are suddenly wondering what to do with the bags of items that no longer spark joy, we found some of the best places to sell your stuff online. And if you’re thinking about putting some of that money you made to good use on a vacation, we also took a look at some of the best credit cards for earning you travel points. Finally, for those who can’t depend on public transportation to get you where you need to go, this week we explored whether buying or leasing a car is a better option.

