This Week in Food and Travel: 6 scuba trips you’ll want to book immediately

When we think about sightseeing, usually what we’re envisioning are crowds at huge landmarks like the Eiffel Tower or Great Wall of China. But for those with a scuba certification, just as much amazing sightseeing can be done underwater all around the world — if not even more. From the islands of Indonesia to cenotes in Mexico, this week we found 6 destinations all over the globe that are perfect for divers of all different levels.

But if you’re more into terra firma than floating through an underwater wonderland, fear not. This week we also explored hiking tours around the world (and a few weekend hikes closer to home) perfect for those who prefer to explore while surrounded by trees and dirt. And no matter where you’re headed next, we have six of the best travel podcasts to inspire your future exploration.

Source: Joana Villar

Explore the watery deep and witness some extraordinary sea life in these amazing scuba destinations.

Source: Travelwild/Shutterstock

With these tours, someone else plans the flights and accommodations — all you have to do is bring your hiking boots.

Source: Dean Fikar/Shutterstock

If you’re looking to stay closer to home, these hikes are ideal for just a quick weekend trip.

Source: Eugenio Marongiu/Shutterstock

Skip the in-flight movie and listen to one of these six podcasts on your next journey.