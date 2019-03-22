Subscribe to Mic Daily
We’ll send you a rundown of the top five stories every day
Stories That Pay Off: These are the world’s most expensive cities
Prasit Ropphan/Shutterstock

Stories That Pay Off

Stories That Pay Off: These are the world’s most expensive cities

By Mic Editors | 

Ever wonder what your life would be like in a completely different city? Well, we may not be able to tell you what your day-to-day would be, but we can at least tell you what it would cost, now that The Economist has released its annual list of the most expensive cities in the world. Unsurprisingly, Singapore stayed atop the list, but this year it was actually tied with a few cities that jumped up in the ranking. This week we took a look at the list, along with the cost-of-living survey that determines it and reveals how much different essentials cost throughout the world.

Meanwhile, Tax Day is quickly approaching in the U.S., and while many see the reward of tax season as a well-earned refund, we took a look at why your check could be a little lighter this year, and why you might want to reframe how you think about it. In more tax talk, we also explored what to know about paying your taxes if your main source of income doesn’t come with a W-2. Finally, we went into how to prevent a worst-case scenario in your apartment (think break-ins and fires) from becoming even more of a financial burden with a dive into why you definitely need renters insurance.

These are the most expensive cities in the world

Source: May Lana/Shutterstock

If you think New York City is expensive (which, it is) just take a look at the cost of living in these cities around the world.

Why you should reframe how you think about your tax refund

Source: RomanR/Shutterstock

A tax refund can seem like free money, but it’s more complicated than that, especially as new guidelines affect how much you’re actually giving the government.

What you need to know about paying taxes as a freelancer

Source: Look Studio/Shutterstock

No W-2, no problem. Here’s how to make sure your taxes are totally taken care of if you’re living the freelance life.

Why you absolutely need renters insurance

Source: Alex Roz/Shutterstock

Renters insurance is often an afterthought, but if the worst happens in your apartment, you’ll be glad you made the investment.

Share:
Mic Editors
By Mic Editors

Recommended video

Transitioning out of apartment life

Most recent

10 Games Just As Brutally Difficult As ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’

The world’s happiest country is running a contest for those who want to visit

5 ‘Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice’ Strategies Essential For All Beginners

4 editor-approved tips to get you through airport security quickly

6 vacation destinations to add to your scuba diving bucket list

5 Video Games To Play If You Were Obsessed With ‘The Sims’ As A Kid

Why you absolutely need renters insurance

These are the most expensive cities in the world

3 unique hiking tours around the world that are worth booking a trip

6 travel podcasts to fuel your wanderlust