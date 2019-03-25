Watch: 21 Savage visits Georgia school to promote financial literacy for teenagers

21 Savage is on a mission to teach financial literacy to young people across America.

The two-time Grammy-nominated rapper is currently awaiting a deportation hearing after he was recently released on bond from the custody of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency. In the meantime, 21 Savage, whose legal name is Shéyaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, has embarked on a national campaign aimed at teaching teenagers how to manage their finances.

In order to promote the campaign, which is called the “21 Savage Bank Account Campaign,” Savage recently visited a Decatur elementary school alongside Georgia Congressman Hank Johnson and spoke with local youth about the importance of managing their money.

During the visit, Savage led a financial literacy lesson for third and fourth graders. He also spoke to students about why he has become so passionate about the issue of money management.

“For most kids, the focus is on earning money. And while that is important, to really get ahead you need to know how to manage your money, not just make it,” he said.

The campaign was created in partnership with non-profit organizations Get Schooled and Juma, and builds upon a similar initiative Savage launched last year, which Mic profiled in August 2018.

At the time, the rapper said he never learned financial basics growing up, which inspired him to teach those skills to others. “I didn’t know nothing,” he said. “How to operate a bank account, how to use a card, nothing. So I feel like that set me back a little bit as far as getting my money in order and managing my money.”

Learn more about the 21 Savage Bank Account Campaign here and watch below for more information about his recent school visit:



Watch Mic’s #21Ways video campaign featuring Post Malone, Kendrick Lamar, Sza, and over a dozen other celebrities, musicians and activists calling for 21 Savage’s release from ICE custody: