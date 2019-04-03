5 powerful portable chargers to bring your Android back to life

If you’re a smartphone user, you’ve inevitably found yourself in a situation where you’ve desperately needed additional battery power. Sometimes our phones just don’t last as long as we want them to, and when you throw Netflix, Twitter, Facebook, texting, calls, and gaming into the mix, it seems like battery life can last minutes, rather than hours. That’s where portable chargers come in. Although there are a lot of options to choose from, we’ve narrowed down the five best Android portable chargers available to buy right now.

Not sure which of the items below is the right fit for you? “The most important thing is to find a power bank that has the right kind of connector for your phone,” says JR Raphael, a technology columnist specializing in Android Intelligence. “Most current Android devices use USB-C these days, and if you buy a battery pack that’s made for the older-style USB-A connector or the Apple-specific Lightning connector, you’ll have to carry around extra adapters just to get the thing to work. A little bit of planning can save you from such an easily avoidable hassle.”

With that in mind, take a look at these excellent portable chargers below to see which one best fits your lifestyle.

For an ultra-portable battery boost: Anker PowerCore II 10,000mAh Battery Bank

Anker PowerCore II 10,000mAh Battery Bank Anker/Amazon

“The more power a battery pack holds, the bigger and bulkier it’s gonna be — so if all you want is something to give your phone an extra jolt of juice on your way home from work, you might be better off with a smaller bank that doesn’t weigh 20 tons and require its own separate briefcase and/or bodybuilding professional to carry,” says Raphael.

So if ultra-portability is your thing, Anker’s got you covered. The Anker PowerCore II 10,000mAh Power Bank is the slimmest charging option out there by far, bringing you two full charges on a device that you can easily drop in your bag. It’s very fast, too, ensuring that your gadgets are juiced up in a flash.

Anker is a reliable name in charging and mobile accessories, and this slim design ensures you get the best the brand has to offer at a decent price. It’s a bit more expensive than other slim chargers, but you’re getting what you pay for here since it’s so small. Just keep in mind that you’ll have to use your own cables.

Buy it here: Amazon, $35.99

For a low-profile battery backup: Xiaomi 10,000mAh Power Bank Pro

Xiaomi 10,000mAh Power Bank Pro Xiaomi/Amazon

“Don’t forget to look at a power pack’s fast-charging capabilities,” warns Raphael. “Most recent high-end Android phones support either Quick Charge or USB Power Delivery, which is what lets your phone charge so swiftly when you plug it into the wall at night. Get a power pack that supports that same standard, and you won’t have to wait an eternity for your phone to top off when you’re out and about.”

If you’re just looking for a quick fix, Xiaomi’s 10,000mAh Power Bank Pro offers quick, reliable charging for around two charges, which can juice up your Android phone in about two hours. It’s small enough to carry in your pocket, and it even comes with a charging cables to take care of USB and USB-C users’ needs.

It’s a little expensive considering that other chargers at the same price point can hold a lot more juice, but you’re paying for speed and convenience, which this charger delivers on spectacularly. Its metal shell keeps it safe from the elements, it’s versatile, and it’s perfect for your pocket, so you can whip it out as soon as you realize you’re running low on battery..

Buy it here: Amazon, $23.08

For an all-day charge: iMuto 20,000mAh power bank

iMuto 20,000mAh power bank iMuto/Amazon

If you want a huge brick to carry you through today, tomorrow, and possibly the next day and charge all of your devices, the iMuto 20,000mAh portable charger is the best choice out there. Its massive capacity ensures you can charge your smartphone around four times (possibly five!), with some juice still left over for a quick emergency. With two ports, you can even charge up two devices at once. This bad boy can even power up laptops or other devices that charge via USB.

The charger comes in white or black to match your smartphone (or your personal style), and it’s also extremely affordable. Its only real downfall is that it’s pretty heavy, but if you’re just planning on throwing it in a big bag, that shouldn’t matter.

Buy it here: Amazon, $25.48

For a cheap single-use charge: RAVPower 6,700mAh portable charger

RAVPower 6,700mAh portable charger RAVPower/Amazon

This small and sprightly charger is the cheapest and best quality charger you can find if you don’t need a huge capacity. RAVPower makes this simple charger in various colors, like silver, blue, purple, pink, and plenty of other options. It comes with 6,700mAh of power, which will only get you one full charge, but the device itself is small, portable, and light.

It isn’t the most full-featured charger on the market, but it’s the best portable charger under $20 and works as advertised, offering an easy way to get your phone juiced back up in no time.

Buy it here: Amazon, $18.99

For communal charging or battery boost for a large family: MAXOAK 50,000mAh

“If you think you might use your power bank for charging other devices, you might want to look at a product that has multiple connector options so it can handle everything you need,” says Raphael. After all, “Why lug around different battery packs for every gadget when you can get a single one that covers ’em all?”

And that’d be the MAXOAK 50,000mAh. This charger features six ports and a massive battery, so it can charge up six devices at once. This means you’ve got plenty of capacity to play with. That capacity does come at a price, though in both the actual cost and its massive size. Because the charger needs the extra space to do the work that it does, it isn’t pocket-friendly, but it’s still excellent for on-the-go charge emergencies or travel. Explains Raphael, “If you travel a lot and want to be able to fully recharge your phone or maybe even recharge it multiple times, you’ll probably want to go with a bigger battery pack that has a higher power rating.”

Buy it here: Amazon, $135.99

With one of these charger options, you’ll hopefully never again know the unique stress of running out of battery at the least optimal time.