You can finally change the PlayStation handle you’ve had since middle school

At long last, Sony has made it possible to alter your online handle. Xbox Live users have been able to do this ever since the service debuted, but for years, PlayStation gamers have been clamoring to learn how to change their Playstation Network IDs, either because they hate their old names or just want a fresh start.

Finally, beginning on April 10 in America and April 11 in Europe, all PlayStation users can change up their PSN IDs as many times as they’d like. So if you’ve been plagued for awhile now by the handle you chose back in middle school, this new feature will be your best friend. Here’s everything you need to know about changing up your PlayStation Network ID:

The Essential Details

Sony’s letting PlayStation users change their PSN ID. Sony/Sony

There are a few caveats to changing your PSN ID. First, the price: although your first time is free, subsequent changes for non-PlayStation Plus subscribers will run $9.99 apiece, while PlayStation Plus members will pay $3.99. As long as you’re willing to pay, though, you can change your ID as many times as you’d like.

You can change your ID on either your PS4 or your web browser, but if you’re rocking a PS3 or another earlier model, you unfortunately won’t be able to do it. You can get around that problem, though, by borrowing someone else’s system and making the alteration from there.

Not all games will support a new ID, however. While Sony reported in the announcement that a “majority” of the most-played PlayStation 4 games tested will support the feature, PlayStation 3 and PS Vita games, for example, will not allow for a name change. You can check a list of tested games via the official PlayStation support page to see if a particular title allows for the feature, but according to Sony, a game must have launched on or after April 1, 2018 to be compatible.

How to change your ID on your PS4

To change your PSN ID on PlayStation 4, follow these steps:

1. Go to the Settings menu on your system.

2. Select Account Management, then Account Information. From there, choose Profile, and then Online ID.

3. Type in the online ID you’d like to change your name to, or select a suggestion from the list.

4. Follow the prompts to complete the change. Your system will remind you that you need to close down all of your games and make sure that your progress has been saved before proceeding. You’ll also need to check out your games to make sure they still function properly after making the alteration.

With that, you’ve completed the change!

How to change your ID on your browser

Signing into your PlayStation Network ID. spliitz/YouTube

If you don’t have a PlayStation 4 handy, you can go online via any browser to change your account name that way instead.

1. Open your browser and go to your PlayStation Network account. Choose “PSN Profile” from the menu.

2. Select the “Edit” button by your PSN ID.

3. Type in your new PSN ID or choose from the suggestions presented to you.

4. Follow the on-screen prompts to complete your change. Make sure that when you’ve made the change on your computer to turn on your system and test out your games to see if they’re still functioning properly.

And then you’ll be all set!

Before taking the plunge, however, know that there are issues associated with changing your ID, such as your previous handle remaining visible to you and your friends. More distressingly, altering your name, according to Sony, could potentially mean losing progress, Trophies, saved data, leaderboard data, and even access to DLC or other paid content you previously purchased.

So proceed with caution, and if you’re seriously worried about these possibilities, perhaps skip out on changing your ID and just make a new account instead. Luckily, even if you do decide to alter your ID, you can always revert back to your old name, by contacting PlayStation Support (there is currently no automated way to do this, but at least it’s free). You could test out a new name for a bit, and see how it goes — and if it’s not quite a fit for you, be back to your old ID in no time at all.