Your 4/20 plans are about to be even greener, because national parks are free that day

Some might call it a coincidence that National Park Week begins on 4/20, while others might call it fate. No matter which camp(ground) you fall into, there’s one thing that’s for sure: Free access to lounge or hike amongst lush greenery and scenic wildlife is a major win any day of the week — whether you’re partaking in the green or not.

And that’s exactly what you’ll get next Saturday, April 20. USA Today reported that the National Park Service will waive all entrance fees to nationally recognized historic sites, monuments, battlefields, seashores, preserves and military parks across the country.

Source: Peter Kunasz/Shutterstock

While admission fees are in effect for the rest of the nine-day holiday, each day celebrates a unique facet of the U.S. National Park System, from the hard-working folks who fight for their conservation, to the healing effects of nature:

-April 20 marks National Junior Ranger Day to earn an honorary ranger badge and learn how you can make a difference in your local national park.

- April 21 is Military and Veterans Recognition Day to commemorate military bravery and achievements.

- April 22 is Earth Day to promote natural resource conservation.

- April 23 is Transportation Tuesday to celebrate the development of railroads and canals, which both made the National Park System possible.

- April 24 is Wild Wednesday to encourage wildlife exploration — and getting a little “wild” in a way that feels meaningful to you.

- April 25 is Throwback Thursday to appreciate the memories you’ve made inside each park.

- April 26 is Friendship Friday honoring philanthropists’ funding efforts.

- April 27 is BARK Ranger Day to issue your furry friend an honorary badge.

- April 28 is Park Rx Day to promote the medical prescription we all need — a little more time spent in national parks.

Consult this comprehensive list for a park with fee-free access on nationally designated dates. Options include world-renowned sites like the Grand Canyon, Yosemite, Death Valley, Shenandoah and Zion National Parks (note there are currently road closures to access the trails, but the trails themselves will remain open).

If you’ll be traveling abroad the week of the 20th spending your tax refund on a much-deserved trip, you have three other opportunities to visit national parks for free this year: August 25 for the National Park Service Birthday, September 28 for National Public Lands Day and November 11 for Veterans Day.