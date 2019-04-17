Here’s how much PlayStation’s newest console might set you back

After much anticipation, the first details on the PlayStation 5 have finally been revealed. The console — whose exact title is not yet known — will arrive in stores within the next couple of years, according to an April 16 Wired interview with PlayStation architect Marc Cerny. The interview revealed the system’s first specs, backward compatibility status, and internal hardware — but not how much the PS5 will cost. Mic has reached out to Sony for comment on the PlayStation 5’s price, but hasn’t heard back at this time.

When Wired reporter Peter Rubin tweeted a conversation he had with Cerny regarding the PS5’s currently unknown price, the architect apparently stated that he believed the Sony team will be able to release the PS5 “at an ‘SRP’ (suggested retail price) that will be ‘appealing to gamers.’” When Rubin asked if that meant it may cost a bit more than previous PlayStation models but still be worth it due to its advanced features, Cerny stated that it was all he could say at this time.

Gamers can look at previous PlayStation prices for clues on the new console’s cost, though. When the PlayStation 3 was released in 2006, the model with a 20 GB hard drive cost customers $499, while the 60 GB model ran $599. 2014’s PlayStation 4 was less expensive, launching at $399, and the smaller PlayStation 4 Slim, which debuted in 2016, ran even less at $299. Two years later, the decidedly more powerful PlayStation 4 Pro, featuring added 4K support and HDR as well as a faster processor, was released for $399.

According to Cerny, the PlayStation 5 will come with advanced hardware like a GPU (graphics processing unit) based on the powerful AMD Radeon Navi and a CPU (computer processing unit) based on AMD’s third-generation Risen processor. While Sony hasn’t offered any info on what kind of CPU or GPU manufacturer will take on the reins to create this new hardware, that could make all the difference when it comes to pricing. The console’s new 3D audio support and backward compatibility, which will allow players to enjoy their PS4 titles on the new system, will also factor into the price, as will its potential 4K Blu-ray drive (a likely feature given the PlayStation system’s current 4K support), the size of the system and what kind of support it will have for PlayStation VR.

So while Cerny’s answer might’ve been vague, it’s still possible to make a price estimation based on the console’s new features and the cost of the previous models. The new system seems like it’ll probably be about $499 for a base edition, and go up to $599 for a deluxe edition, if that’s offered. Pricey, but understandable given that this new release comes several years after the PS4, and is meant to bring users into a completely new console generation.

It’s possible, of course, that the PS5 will go for lower than my estimation, especially considering that consoles are typically meant to be cheaper than gaming PCs and more accessible to a wider audience. Fingers crossed that’s the case, but whatever the price ends up being, here’s hoping Sony releases more concrete info soon.