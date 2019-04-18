These under-$100 wireless headphones are almost as good as AirPods

If you’ve just untangled your headphone wires for the hundredth time and are ready to finally make the switch to wireless, there are plenty of options out there, including sleek Apple AirPods or Bose’s high-tech noise-cancelling models. However, as high-quality and popular as these name-brand items are, not everyone can drop a couple hundred dollars on a pair of earbuds. Thankfully, there are several great wireless headphones under $100 that offer comparable features, just at vastly lower price points.

If you’re planning on sticking to a budget, it’s important to read up before you buy on things like the sound quality, Bluetooth connectivity and battery life of each pair to make sure you’re actually getting your money’s worth. Here are the top five wireless headphones on the market that won’t break the bank, but still offer some truly impressive features.

Anker’s Soundcore Liberty Air True Wireless In-Ear Headphones

Anker - Soundcore Liberty Air True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Best Buy

If you want something with the look and feel of AirPods without the price tag, Anker’s wireless in-ear headphones are a bargain, at nearly half the price. The battery life is the same as that of AirPods, at five hours per charge. Unfortunately, its charging case gives just an additional nine hours of battery life, compared to AirPods’ 24 hours. On the upside, CNET reviewers have commented that the Soundcore’s audio quality, both for music and calls, is right on par with the Apple model.

Available at: Best Buy — $74.99

Mpow’s Flame Bluetooth Headphones Waterproof IPX7

Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones Waterproof IPX7 Amazon

Mpow’s waterproof Bluetooth set is one of the highest-rated steals on the market right now. Coming in at #3 on the Amazon best-seller list of consumer favorite headphones (after Apple’s Airpods and standard headphones), the Mpow model is also a fitness favorite. The neck band and rubber hooks keep the lightweight, sweat-proof earbuds in place, while noise-isolating features let you focus on your music while letting just enough background noise in to keep you aware of your surroundings. In addition, these headphones feature a 30-foot range to keep you truly hands free, as well as nine hours of battery life.

Available at: Amazon — $19.99

TOZO’s T10 TWS Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds

TOZO T10 TWS Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Amazon

Coming in at #4 in Amazon’s best-seller ranking is the TOZO T10 in-ear headphones which ditch the back-of-the-neck wire and ear cuffs frequently found on sportier models. These earbuds give you a little less run time than competitors, at three and a half hours of use per charge, but they do come with a charging case that provides an extra nine hours of battery life. Most Amazon reviewers have given these headphones a five-star rating, with many saying that they’re able to use them while working out or even with their phone stored away in their backpack. However a small number of users found that the headphones disconnect randomly, which could be an issue to look out for.

Available at: Amazon — $49.99

Mpow’s 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hi-Fi Stereo Wireless Headset

Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones Over Ear, Hi-Fi Stereo Wireless Headset Amazon

Featuring cushy comfort and foldability for when you’re on the go, Mpow’s 059 Bluetooth Headphones are meant to be wireless, but come with a standard cable to plug into your phone or laptop so you never lose your charge. If you’re in wireless mode, these headphones have a solid battery life, at 20 hrs per charge. They’re bulkier than earbuds, of course, but if you prefer the feel of over-the-ear models, you’ll want to check them out.

Available at: Amazon — $34.99

COWIN’s E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones

COWIN E7 Active Noise Cancelling Headphones Amazon

If you want some truly long-lasting battery life at a low cost, this is the pair for you, as COWIN’s E7 gives a whopping 30 hours of playback time per charge. The user-favorite sleek design and cushioned ear pads keep you comfortable, while the noise-cancelling feature drowns out distractions. That said, while these headphones have some of the best noise-cancelling ratings for their price point, some Amazon reviewers say not to expect audio quality quite as good as Bose’s, for instance.

Available at: Amazon — $54.99

With a number of inexpensive options on the market right now, it’s important to know what features matter most to you and how much you’re willing to pay for them. That said, you definitely don’t have to spend more than $100 to for a high-quality wireless experience.