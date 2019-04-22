7 video games for anyone who’s not ready for ‘Game of Thrones’ to end

Now that Game of Thrones is back, it’s impossible to ignore the depressing fact that the series is coming to an end in just a few weeks’ time. Filling the inevitable void isn’t easy, as while there have been some licensed Game of Thrones video games released over the years, the majority of these have earned relatively poor reviews, and any future releases are currently up in the air due to developer Telltale Studios closing down in 2018. If you’re a gamer hoping to find a truly great adventure to replace the show, you’re better off looking into video games like Game of Thrones or ones that incorporate elements of the series, versus ones fully about and endorsed by the fantasy show.

The lack of great official Game of Thrones games is a shame, as who among us hasn’t wanted to ride a dragon or stick it to a white walker as if we’re a character in the series? Luckily, the seven games below feature palace intrigue, epic fights for title and country, and mind-bogglingly interwoven character plotlines that’ll feel familiar to any GoT fan.

Crusader Kings 2

If medieval history, battle planning, and grand political gamesmanship are your things, then Crusader Kings 2 is a great choice. This PC game challenges players to accrue allies, territory, and prestige to build a dynasty and outwit plots brewing within the palace walls as they fight to stay alive. As an added bonus, the platform actually features a Game of Thrones mod that lets you play through key moments from the books while infusing a “choose your own adventure” element to keep things unpredictable.

Available on: Steam — $39.99

Witcher 3

Set in a fantasy kingdom, this game has pretty much everything you could ask for in a season of GoT: grisly battles, prophecies, romance, heirs to the throne who have yet to find out their true identity, vying kingdoms across land and sea, and, of course, monsters. Witcher 3 is built on a massive open world platform with a variety of quests to explore, and once you make it through the game’s core, there are many expansion packs available.

Available on: Steam, PS4 and XBOX Digital — $49.99

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim

This massive multiplayer online role-playing game (MMORPG) was an instant hit when it first released in 2011, winning “Game of the Year” from many publications and gaining attention for its beautifully designed and immersive gameplay. It’s a perfect fit for people more interested in fighting dragons than riding them, as Skyrim’s central quest is to defeat Alduin the World-Eater, a dragon who prophets have foretold will destroy the world. Throughout the game, players complete a large number of quests in order to gain skills and upgrade their characters.

Available on: PC, XBOX ONE, PS4, Steam and the Nintendo Switch — $39.99

Assassin’s Creed

A long-standing fan favorite, Assassin’s Creed is an essential game if you’re an Arya Stark stan, as it features revenge, intrigue and rooftop chases through a European city that looks like GoT’s Dorne. The latest version, Assassin’s Creed Unity, lets gamers play as Arno, an assassin navigating the streets and catacombs of Paris during the French Revolution in 1789.

Available on: Ubisoft — $29.99. (However, due to the devastating Notre Dame fire, Ubisoft is offering the game for free until April 25 to allow players to experience the cathedral virtually.)

Dragon Age: Inquisition

The winner of numerous “Game of the Year” honors, Dragon Age: Inquisition has plenty for GOT fans to love, not the least of which is dragons. As players navigate vying kingdoms, templars, and mages that have put the world on the brink of chaos, it is up to them to lead The Inquisition, a legion of allies seeking to find and destroy evil forces.

Available on: EA — $15.99

Wayward Souls

One of the highest rated fantasy games in the iOS app store, Wayward Souls is a throwback to 8-bit fantasy RPGs (role-playing games). Players control different character types (including a Paladin, Warrior, and Mage) as they battle monsters, navigate dungeons, and collect magical items and treasures along the way. Don’t let the retro cuteness fool you though, as CNET reviewers called this mobile game, “Easy to learn, enormously difficult to master.”

Available on: Apple — $6.99

Clash of Clans

If building a mobile war machine is your thing, Clash of Clans is worth checking out. Free for iOS and Android, players train soldiers, fortify their camps, and band together with other players to form clans (hence the game’s name) in a bid to dominate virtual territory.

Available on: Apple and Google Play — Free

While it’s hard to imagine life after Game of Thrones, these video games will make you feel like the world of Westeros is never too far away.