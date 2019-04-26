This Week in Food and Travel: 11 things you learn on a solo road trip across America

With summer fast approaching, if you’re not sitting at your desk dreaming of warm weather trips, well, what are you doing? To help with those daydreams, one writer shared everything she learned while on a two-week road trip across the U.S. From the value of paper maps to the importance of driving during the day to avoid critters that love to cross the road without warning, read her takeaways and then start planning your next getaway. (We even have some road trip routes to suggest.)

If you’re not into driving yourself around, our look at Elon Musk’s plan for Teslas to be fully operational in self-driving mode for a new kind of “robo-taxi” might be more your speed. Or if you’d rather fly to your next destination, this week we explored why a VAT form is your best friend when buying expensive items abroad, and how to figure out if you’ve really got what it takes (aka the patience and ability to give up control of your itinerary) to go on one of those group travel tours.

Source: Alena Ozerova/Shutterstock

Pro tip: McDonald’s bathrooms are some of the best you can find while making your way across the states.

Source: Scharfsinn/Shutterstock

Will Teslas really be the automated ride service of the future?

Source: Benediximus/Shutterstock

Getting your sales tax back is almost as exciting as the actual purchase.

Source: View Apart/Shutterstock

Everyone always looks like they’re having so much fun in the photos... but that doesn’t necessarily mean you’d feel the same way.