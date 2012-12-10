Video Game Awards 2012: Full List of Winners

Actress Jessica Alba stole the show last night at the Spike TV's 10th annual Video Game Awards 2012 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California -- reported Gossip Center.
Alba presented the award for Best Action Adventure Game to Raphael Colantonio and Harvey Smith for Dishonored.
She then tweeted, "Look who I ran into backstage at #VGA the very talented @mradamscott," followed by a photo of herself with headphones on and the comment, "Got a sneak peek of a new game backstage at #VGA - watch the show 2 c it" and other posing in front of a giant purple chair with the caption, "Now that's what I call a throne." — according to GC.
Here is a list of winners, courtesy of Examiner:
Game of the Year
The Walking Dead: The Game (Telltale Games)
Studio of the Year
Telltale Games
Best Xbox 360 Game
Halo 4 (Microsoft Studios/343 Industries)
Best PS3 Game
Journey (Sony Computer Entertainment/thatgamecompany)
Best Wii / Wii U Game
New Super Mario Bros. U (Nintendo)
Best PC Game
XCOM: Enemy Unknown (2K Games/Firaxis Games)
Best Handheld / Mobile Game
Sound Shapes (Sony Computer Entertainment/Queasy Games)
Best Shooter
Borderlands 2 (2K Games/Gearbox Software)
Best Action Adventure Game
Dishonored (Bethesda Softworks/Arkane Studios)
Best RPG
Mass Effect 3 (Electronic Arts/BioWare)
Best Multiplayer Game
Borderlands 2 (2K Games/Gearbox Software)
Best Individual Sports Game
SSX (Electronic Arts/EA Canada)
Best Team Sports Game
NBA 2K13 (2K Sports/Visual Concepts)
Best Driving Game
Need For Speed Most Wanted (Electronic Arts/Criterion Games)
Best Fighting Game
Persona 4 Arena (Atlus/ARC System Works/Atlus)
Best Adapted Video Game
The Walking Dead: The Game (Telltale Games)
Best Independent Game
Journey (thatgamecompany)
Best Graphics
Halo 4 (Microsoft Studios/343 Industries)
Best Song in a Game
"Cities" by Beck (Sound Shapes)
Best Original Score
Journey (Sony Computer Entertainment/thatgamecompany)
Best Performance By a Human Male
Dameon Clarke as Handsome Jack (Borderlands 2)
Best Performance By a Human Female
Melissa Hutchison as Clementine (The Walking Dead: The Game)
Best Downloadable Game
The Walking Dead: The Game (Telltale Games)
Best Social Game
You Don't Know Jack (Jellyvision Games)
Best DLC
Dawnguard – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda Softworks/Bethesda Game Studios)
Most Anticipated Game
Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar Games)
Character of the Year
Clap Trap (Borderlands 2)
Best Game of the Decade
Half Life 2 (Valve)