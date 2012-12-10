Video Game Awards 2012: Full List of Winners

Actress Jessica Alba stole the show last night at the Spike TV's 10th annual Video Game Awards 2012 at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California -- reported Gossip Center.

Alba presented the award for Best Action Adventure Game to Raphael Colantonio and Harvey Smith for Dishonored.

She then tweeted, "Look who I ran into backstage at #VGA the very talented @mradamscott," followed by a photo of herself with headphones on and the comment, "Got a sneak peek of a new game backstage at #VGA - watch the show 2 c it" and other posing in front of a giant purple chair with the caption, "Now that's what I call a throne." — according to GC.

Here is a list of winners, courtesy of Examiner:

Game of the Year

The Walking Dead: The Game (Telltale Games)

Studio of the Year

Telltale Games

Best Xbox 360 Game

Halo 4 (Microsoft Studios/343 Industries)

Best PS3 Game

Journey (Sony Computer Entertainment/thatgamecompany)

Best Wii / Wii U Game

New Super Mario Bros. U (Nintendo)

Best PC Game

XCOM: Enemy Unknown (2K Games/Firaxis Games)

Best Handheld / Mobile Game

Sound Shapes (Sony Computer Entertainment/Queasy Games)

Best Shooter

Borderlands 2 (2K Games/Gearbox Software)

Best Action Adventure Game

Dishonored (Bethesda Softworks/Arkane Studios)

Best RPG

Mass Effect 3 (Electronic Arts/BioWare)

Best Multiplayer Game

Borderlands 2 (2K Games/Gearbox Software)

Best Individual Sports Game

SSX (Electronic Arts/EA Canada)

Best Team Sports Game

NBA 2K13 (2K Sports/Visual Concepts)

Best Driving Game

Need For Speed Most Wanted (Electronic Arts/Criterion Games)

Best Fighting Game

Persona 4 Arena (Atlus/ARC System Works/Atlus)

Best Adapted Video Game

The Walking Dead: The Game (Telltale Games)

Best Independent Game

Journey (thatgamecompany)

Best Graphics

Halo 4 (Microsoft Studios/343 Industries)

Best Song in a Game

"Cities" by Beck (Sound Shapes)

Best Original Score

Journey (Sony Computer Entertainment/thatgamecompany)

Best Performance By a Human Male

Dameon Clarke as Handsome Jack (Borderlands 2)

Best Performance By a Human Female

Melissa Hutchison as Clementine (The Walking Dead: The Game)

Best Downloadable Game

The Walking Dead: The Game (Telltale Games)

Best Social Game

You Don't Know Jack (Jellyvision Games)

Best DLC

Dawnguard – The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim (Bethesda Softworks/Bethesda Game Studios)

Most Anticipated Game

Grand Theft Auto V (Rockstar Games)

Character of the Year

Clap Trap (Borderlands 2)

Best Game of the Decade

Half Life 2 (Valve)