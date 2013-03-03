'Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag' Trailer: Leaked Video and Screenshots

A leaked trailer for game Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag, Ubisoft’s latest entry into the historical adventure franchise, has surfaced before its scheduled debut.

The trailer, which disappointingly does not offer any gameplay footage, starts off with a narration by Blackbeard, the world’s most famous pirate. Donning his traditional black beard and feathered cap, the pirate lacks his iconic hook hand but still bears a vicious countenance.

The pirate leader explains to his men that he was once the most fearsome to sail the West Indies sea (a nice way to confirm the game’s location beyond the ambiguous “Caribbean Sea” that had been announced previously). However, thanks to a new entrant, Blackbeard can no longer claim supremacy in the pirate world.

This latest warrior, donning the classic hood Assassin’s Creed protagonists are known for, is shown taking down an entire Spanish galleon, a feat he achieves by jumping across ships and using two guns simultaneously (in addition to the series’ signature dual sword-fighting, of course).

The trailer then showcases several other scenes, including a diving sequence, a treasure chest and a brothel. Blackbeard concludes his narration by stating that there’s “more mystery to that man than even I dare ask,” and the trailer then ends with the protagonist stealthily killing a man in the street and walking off with his victim’s lady, who seems surprised but not entirely horrified.

Certainly, there’s a greater story between that woman and our protagonist, and it would be safe to say that Blackbeard will play an even larger role in the game.

After the footage, the trailer states that the game will be available October 29th and is “also coming on next-gen consoles,” although the only symbol it shows alongside the current-gen systems is the PlayStation 4.

Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag is the fourth numerical entry into Ubisoft’s open-world franchise. This trailer is the latest promotional material to be “leaked,” following an “unofficial release” of the game’s poster art.

Other released materials have included the game’s cover, which came with the confirmation that there would be exclusive content for the PS3 version of the game, and several screenshots of the game itself. Following the leaks, Ubisoft's lead content manager Carsten Myhill tweeted, "Leakier than the Titanic."