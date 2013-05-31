Megyn Kelly: Fox News' Female Hosts Smack Down Sexist Coworkers

Fox News' Lou Dobbs, Juan Williams, Erick Erickson, and Doug Schoen just got beat down by some women. More awesomely, the women were Fox's own Megyn Kelly and Greta Van Susteren, and the beatdown was for trying to validate their Neanderthal-like opinion that women should stick to raising children.

Both women took a vocal, public, and ballsy stand against the preposterous opinions expressed by the men. Earlier this week they were "horrified" by Lou Dobbs' segment about a recently released Pew study detailing that women were the sole or primary breadwinners in four out of 10 households with children. Erickson had the most outrageous notion on the panel, claiming it is "anti-science" to not believe men should "dominate" women.

Usually this does not sound out of the realm of ridiculousness coming from these men. But this time Fox's own had something to say about it. On Thursday, Van Susteren took to her blog and unabashedly lashed out, "Have these men lost their minds? (and these are my colleagues??!! oh brother… maybe I need to have a little chat with them) (next thing they will have a segment to discuss eliminating women’s right to vote?)"

Megyn Kelly used her Friday show to discuss the issue with the misogynists themselves. She started the conversation by asking Erickson to explain himself: "What makes you dominant and me submissive and who died and makes you scientist-in-chief?” The smug smiles on their faces when she introduced them were just the start of this exchange that clearly showed sexism knows no political orientation.





Erickson had previously doubled down on his connection between the fall of society and apparently deluded women for believing they can "have it all." The worst part of this exchange was not even the beliefs being debated, it was the behavior of the two male guests smirking and chuckling to themselves as if being entertained by a child.

Erickson and Dobbs' attempts at rationally qualifying their stance would not have been even half as offensive were they not behaving as if this was a fools' errand. Dobbs even mocked Kelly's admirably calm demeanor while she interrogated both men, responding to one comment with "oh dominant one."

This is the most significant oppositional stand the two female hosts have taken against their own colleagues. They join their fellow female host Gretchen Carlson, who once walked off her own show in the middle of taping after her guest made derogatory remarks. Carlson's male co-hosts continued the interview without her but Fox News did not issue any kind of remark.

Fox News' general response to this latest incident will be interesting to watch given the network's "Fair and Balanced" motto. Fox News has already been derided for outfitting its female anchors with skimpy clothes and excessive makeup. Fox News should not allow its own on-air anchors to spew such misogynistic, biased, and factless views without any respect for their position as public influencers.

Kudos to Kelly for confidently standing up against their chauvinistic views. The best (read: sassiest) part of her takedown makes me even like her a little bit:

"In this country in the ’50s and ’60s there were huge numbers of people that believed that the children of interracial marriages were biologically inferior and that is why it was illegal for blacks and whites to marry in some states in the country up until 1967. And they said it was science and fact if you were the child of a black father and white mother or vice versa you were inferior and not set up for success. Tell that to Barack Obama."