Coy Mathis: Transgender Colorado First-Grader Wins Lawsuit, Can Use Girls' Restroom

A six-year-old girl from Colorado has made a positive impact on the transgender community. Coy Mathis is a first-grader who was born male, but has identified as female since age four as reported on KDVR. Coy's parents took the advice of medical professionals and allowed her to naturally develop into her identity.

This wasn't as well-received within the school district Coy was a part of when she used the female rather than the male public restrooms. As a result, Coy's parents took her out of the public school along with their additional children and decided homeschooling was best given the distressing situation at hand as stated in the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The school district made a statement, as reported on CNN, that took into account how the implications of Coy's identity would affect other parents and students.

"… I'm certain you can appreciate that, as Coy grows older and his male genitals develop along with the rest of his body, at least some parents and students are likely to become uncomfortable with his continued use of the girls' restroom."

While Coy's transgender identity may cause discomfort amongst parents and students alike, that shouldn't restrict one's freedom to choose their identity. This frame of thought motivated Coy's parents to pursue legal court action at the Colorado Civil Rights Division claiming the school district violated the state's 2008 anti-discrimination statute as it states in the New York Times.

Watch an ABC News Report below:

It's no surprise the Mathis family won the case. "According to the Atlantic Journal-Constitution, the Transgender Legal Defense and Education Fund filed the lawsuit on behalf of the Mathis family and said, in a statement, the ruling is not only a big step for Coy, but also holds great meaning for the entire transgender community."

This victorious ruling will not only benefit the transgender community, but other forms of sexual and gender identities in society. Currently only 17 states and the District of Columbia have some form of legal protection around transgender issues in society.

It's highly probable this legal triumph will motivate other states to position themselves in a way that recognizes alternative forms of gender identity, and create spaces that promote gender and sexual equity.

The primary method in shifting from feelings of discomfort and hostility towards differing identities is to educate people on the implications of these differences so that they can better understand and transition towards a healthier acceptance of diversity in their communities.

It's truly amazing how the youth of America is constantly making a significant impact on our social values and reconfiguring current social structures.