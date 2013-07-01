9 Things You Won't Believe Just Happened In Ohio

While you were sleeping, the governor of Ohio John Kasich, passed some very controversial anti-choice bills that will impact the status of women's health across the state. Although you might be consumed by the so-called "pro-life" crusade occurring in Texas, there's (unfortunately) more of that crap happening all over place. The governor of Ohio passed a $62 million budget last night and decided to let all the crazy anti-abortion bills in there and sign them into law. He's all you need to know about what just happened in Ohio.

1. Overnight, Planned Parenthood Just Suffered a Huge $1.4 Million Cut.

2. More State Funding For Centers That Are Notorious For Lying to Women.

Crisis Pregnancy Centers (CPCs), otherwise known as "fake clinics" will now be preferred when it comes to receiving state funding. These centers are usually run by non-medically trained staff that discourage abortion and often offer false information to vulnerable women and girls. One center in Cleveland was caught telling a patient that taking Plan B will cause heavy bleeding and might put her in the hospital.

3. Women Who Want An Abortion Are Now Forced to Undergo a Medically Unecessary Ultrasound Even If It's Against Their Will.

Anyone who wants an abortion will need to be put through an ultrasound (it probably won't be transvaginal). Clearly, politicians should be deciding who gets an ultrasound, not your doctor! In case you're wondering, The American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists are against this measure. But what do they know? They're just medically trained experts!

4. Rape Crisis Centers Are Banned From Telling Victims That They Can Get An Abortion.

If rape crisis centers want to keep their public funding, they are not allowed to tell rape victims that abortion is an option. That's just screwed up.

5. Abortion Clinics Can No Longer Receive Funding From Public Hospitals.

The Columbus Dispatch reports that "Under the bill, abortion clinics must have a transfer agreement with a hospital, but they are prohibited from signing one with a public hospital." Since most the private hospitals are religiously affiliated in Ohio, it makes funding for abortion clinics very improbable. No funding means many of them will be forced to close, which will reduce the access to abortion for thousands of women.

6. The Anti-Abortion Laws Were Surprise Measures Added To The Budget And Approved By Only Four Legislative Members.

These extreme measures were inserted in the budget at the last minute with no debate or warning. That's always nice! Who needs to debate drastic changes that will impact the health of thousands of women anyways? Four people can make that decision for the entire state.

7. An Old White Men Brigade Signed The Anti-Abortion Themed Budget Into Law.

8. A Majority Of Ohio Voters Do Not Support The New Anti-Abortion Measures.

According to Think Progress, "the majority of Ohio voters don’t support the provisions in the state budget related to limiting women’s reproductive rights, according to a new poll from Public Policy Polling (PPP). Fifty two percent of respondents don’t support the budget specifically because it seeks to defund Planned Parenthood, a move that would limit thousands of Ohio women’s access to preventative care and family planning services. And 52% also oppose the budget provision that would impose harsh requirements on abortion providers, ultimately forcing some clinics to shut down." Many protesters made their voices heard and submitted a petition with more than 17 000 signatures but they were escorted out of the Statesbuilding.

9. The Governor Called These Changes An "Unjustified Step Backward"... Just Kidding! That's What He Said About Spider Monkeys.

According to the Madison Press, "Spider monkeys would be free from Ohio’s new regulations on dangerous wild animals under a proposed change made to the state budget in the Senate, but the governor was staunchly opposed to it and called it an "unjustified step backward."

REALLY? THE SPIDER MONKEYS THING IS THE UNJUSTIFIED STEP BACKWARD? I never thought I'd hear myself say this, but when the Governor of Ohio cares as much about spider monkeys than women, then maybe we'll have reached gender equality. Until then, I'll be rocking myself back and forth to this cover version of Four Non-Blondes.