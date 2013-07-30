In a Surprising Twist, Robin Thicke Is Now Convinced He's Starting a "Feminist Movement"

So there's been a lot of talk and controversy about Blurred Lines this summer. Some people believe the lyrics are kinda rapey, that the explicit video showcasing naked women is derogatory, while others think the whole thing is just a joke (naked women in the media is a parody of naked women in the media get it?!) Robin Thicke just added his voice to the chorus in an interview on the Today Show and blurted out something no one expected. After saying that he went out of their way to do "everything that is completely derogatory towards women" in the video, he's now purporting that the song is actually (and I quote) a "feminist movement in itself."

Now this is not taken out of context. This is not me misconstruing his words. The man actually believes that degrading women is a feminist act in itself. I'm not sure whether to laugh, cry or go back in a time machine back to a place where people at least admitted that objectifying women is sexist.

So please ignore the fact that there's lyrics like "I'll give you something big enough to tear your ass in two" or the fact that the men are fully-dressed while women prance around naked. The song is "art". It's about starting a "conversation".

"Yeah, but I think that's what great art does. It's supposed to stir conversation, it's supposed to make us talk about what's important and what the relationship between men and women is, but if you listen to the lyrics it says 'That man is not your maker' — it's actually a feminist movement within itself," Thicke continued.

If you don't believe, me here's the full interview.

And here's the performance that followed. Ladies dancers included, but with clothes this time.





So as a modern woman, am I supposed to thank Robin Thicke for trailblazing the way for feminist music videos like Blurred Lines? Thanks for putting more naked women on the internet dude! Way to crush the patriarchy!

There's a way to question women's systematic objectification in the media and Blurred Lines was not the way to do it. Women are already treated as play things in music videos. There's nothing subversive about doing a worst version of what already exists. It's like making a statement about the fact that people litter, by littering more. It's lazy. It's not admirable. It's despicable.





