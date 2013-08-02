Dear Obama, Declare the Muslim Brotherhood a Terrorist Organization

The Muslim Brotherhood is scorned for implementing policies akin to totalitarianism and igniting the Islamist demonstrations in Egypt, but its name might be completely tarnished. A petition has been organized on the "We the People" web page, requesting the Obama administration to declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

This petition has acquired 145,643 signatures demanding a response from the White House and Obama administration. Since former President Mohamed Morsi's exile from office, death and violence has engulfed Egypt as the Muslim Brotherhood opposes the new interim administration and demands Morsi's reinstatement through the Islamist demonstrations. Thus, the increasing signatures on the petition suggest that President Barack Obama should list the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization for opposing the interim administration, interfering with the political process, and tormenting enemies with violence; otherwise, his authority will be questioned and impaired.

Initially, Obama wanted the Egyptians to reinstate Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood because he was the first freely elected leader, indicating the North African country's democratization. He desires a peaceful solution, in which both parties will be satisfied: the goal is to make sure the Muslim Brotherhood's demonstrations are quelled and the Egyptians obtain more rights and freedom. This option is rendered moot because the Egyptians were completely unsatisfied with policies instituted by Morsi and the Muslim Brotherhood and abhor the terror his movement is now inflicting upon the populace. Although Obama's solution is idealistic, he and his administration must realize that action must be taken quickly because innocent civilians are dying and Egypt remains divided.

"The Muslim Brotherhood has shown in the past few days that it is willing to engage in violence and killing of innocent civilians in order to invoke fear in the hearts of its opponents. This is terrorism," stated on the petition.

In addition to its actions, the Muslim Brotherhood is affiliated with terrorist organizations such as Hamas and Gama'a Islamiya. Hamas is a Palestinian terrorist organization responsible for orchestrating rocket attacks and suicide bombings from 1993 to 2006, and Gama'a Islamiya is an Egyptian terrorist organization responsible for the 1997 Luxor Massacre in which nearly 60 tourists were murdered. Thus, it is understandable why the global populace considers the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization. Although their actions are comparable to these earlier tragedies, it is crucial that Obama implements a plan before the deaths and violence escalate even further.

Obama should collaborate with the interim administration and Egyptian military if he desires stability and safety in Egypt. The interim administration is attempting to amend the country's constitution and revive the economy, which are primary issues for the populace. The Egyptian military endorses the administration and clashes with the Muslim Brotherhood and its allies on a daily basis. With the betterment of Egypt as its mission, Obama should unite with the interim administration and declare the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization, and proceed to aid the Egyptian military in detaining key members of this organization, decreasing their strength. This, in turn, would weaken their ranks and dissolve the death rate and violence, saving many innocent bystanders from harm. However, the intervention of the U.S. military is not required since this is a dilemma that only Egyptian forces and civilians can resolve.

Although the signatures exceed 140,000, it is uncertain how the Obama administration will respond to this crisis. While a peaceful solution is admirable, quick and decisive action is more preferable if the Obama administration wishes to assist our Middle Eastern ally. Thus, the declaration of the Muslim Brotherhood as a terrorist organization is required.