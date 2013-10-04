Porn Just Got Shot On the Westboro Baptist Church Lawn

On Wednesday, members from the California band Get Shot! were driving through Topeka, Kansas on the way to a show when they decided to shoot a porno on the lawn of the local Westboro Baptist Church. Low on cocaine and ready for action, bass player Laura Lush walked out of the van, disrobed, and laid down on the church lawn while vigorously masturbating on home video.

The band, which also has their own porn website, confirmed it was them throwing their own lawn ceremony at the church on Wednesday. The video is now up on the band's own porn site. We won't provide the direct link here, but if you go searching the video is very, very NSFW.

Westboro Baptist, founded in 1955 by Pastor Fred Phelps, is an unaffiliated Baptist church known best for its anti-gay stances, and for showing up to American soldiers' funerals to express their pleasure at the soldier's death. To summarize, their website is godhatesfags.com.

In a press release on the Get Shot! Facebook fan page following the event, Lush said: "The Phelps family and Westboro Baptist Church are ridiculous and do nothing except spread hate and cause controversy. As a bisexual woman and the bass player of a ridiculous punk band, I wanted to spread my legs and cause controversy."

Bisexual punk rocker or not, anyone masturbating on the lawn of a church is bound to cause controversy, even at a church like Westboro Baptist.

Get Shot! said they unfortunately had to cut their time on the lawn short, knowing that if arrested they wouldn't have enough money for bail, citing concerns over an already severe cash and cocaine shortage. The band's J.P. Hunter added, "If someone will bail us out, we will bring a group of girls and a whole camera crew when we come back in a few months." The band is organizing an orgy with a "sleuth of hot lesbians" next time, and has asked the Westboro-Topeka to leave hot towels on the lawn for the shoot. .

Will this incident manufacture newfangled sympathy for the controversial Westboro Baptist Church? Is masturbating on church lawns going to become a popular movement? As Lush and Get Shot! have shown, anything can happen.

Get Shot! tweeted a request for footage from the church to Westboro Baptist, hoping the security cameras had captured Lush from angles their cameras were unable to cover. It's unclear if the WBC's Shirley Phelps-Roper will respond to the request at this time.

Hey, at least they outdid Miley.

Follow Alexander on Twitter: Follow @AlexdeAvilaCA

Follow @policymic