A Twitter Parody Account Brilliantly Destroys the Ignorance of #WomenAgainstFeminism

The news: A genius new satirical Twitter account, @NoToFeminism, has turned the Women Against Feminism movement on its head.

I don’t need femsism because i love men & femsists hate men even if married to one it’s an elaborate centuries long undercover operation August 12, 2014

I don’t need femsies because i APPRECIATE it when strange men remind to smile i am so forgetful i forget i should be smiling constantly August 12, 2014

The first tweet came on Aug. 5, but the account has amassed more than 15,000 followers already.

i don’t need fisemn because i have never had female friends anyway men are much less drama except for all of the time when they aren’t August 12, 2014

Much like the satirical Tumblr Confused Cats Against Feminism, @NoToFeminism is inspired by the Women Against Feminism Tumblr, which shows women holding up signs that explain why they don't need feminism.

Image Credit: Women Against Feminism/Tumblr

@NoToFeminism nails it: The account takes ridiculous and nonsensical statements and attacks them as if they were real feminist beliefs. It alludes to a common frustration with Women Against Feminism: The signs misrepresent and mangle what most feminists actually believe. They're based on tired, wrong and offensive tropes about feminism that polarize the community.

The Twitter account takes all of these absurd notions and puts them to shame.

I don't need finisim because radio stations that have 99% male hosts do it for our safety female voices can cause car brakes to stop working August 11, 2014

I don't need fisemn because I am sorry but men and women ARE fundamentally different men breathe through gills & sleep in tanks for example August 11, 2014

I don't need fesim because commuting home from work is boring but not if you have to be constantly vigilant about your safety on the subway! August 11, 2014

I don’t need feminism because Men’s Rights Activists must have some good points otherwise they would be called Men’s Wrongs Activists!!!!!!! August 11, 2014



These claims are ridiculous, but that's the point: They're parodying the nonsensical statements in many of the Women Against Feminism posts. This tweet, for example, pokes fun at the idea of lumping all feminists into one group; this one attacks the idea that demands for constant smiling are somehow normal.

Image Credit: Women Against Feminism/Tumblr

One approach the account takes is deliberately misspelling "feminism" to further emphasize the ridiculousness of the whole concept. As the Daily Dot points out, it veers into Weird Twitter territory. It also pokes fun at the grammatical inconsistencies of some of the original WAF posts:

Image Credit: Women Against Feminism/Tumblr

Women Against Feminism might induce head-shaking, disbelief and frustration, but @NoToFeminism is here to help with that.

I don’t need feamenis because i love strong men, my husband pull our car with a rope between his teeth August 6, 2014

I don’t need femansism because i love men especially when baked in apple pie he is best with a sprinkle of cheddar on the crust August 6, 2014

I do not need feminisn because I like doing housework in fact vacuuming the only thing that drowns out the shrieking voice coming from in me August 6, 2014

I don’t need femisin because i like when my men are men, i was FURIOUS when my husband turned out to be a possum August 7, 2014

It's a hilarious and spunky way to fight back, and it proves that humor really can be the best cure for ignorance.