Joan Rivers on Single Men and Women Is Still Hilarious Almost 50 Years Later

Legendary actress and comedian Joan Rivers, who died Thursday at age 81, was known for her unique sense of humor. "Screw kindness," Rivers told PBS in 2013. "You have to tell the truth, that's what comedy is all about."



This was Rivers' guiding philosophy from the beginning of her career, when she began appearing as a guest on the Tonight Show with Johnny Carson in 1965. Her razor sharp wit and irreverent attitude made her a trailblazer for women in comedy and a role model for future talents like Kathy Griffin, Tina Fey, and Lena Dunham.



But one of the finest parts of Rivers' unique brand of comedy was her ability to cut to the core of our various social norms and peccadillos. One of her finest moments was an April 23, 1967 appearance on the Ed Sullivan Show, where Rivers masterfully dissected the difference between being a single man and single woman in America. The clip below is almost 50 years old, but it's just as hilarious — and true — today.