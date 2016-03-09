Kim Kardashian West has time for a lot of things: motherhood, modeling, mobile app development, selfie taking, placenta eating, deadbeat husband supporting, culturally appropriating, etc. But one thing she does not have time for is slut shaming and body shaming, and she proved that with a scathing post on her blog on Tuesday.

In her post, which is on her (subscription-only) blog, Kardashian West wrote an impassioned defense of her right to take sexy naked photos, calling out those who shamed her for showing off her body on social media. She also requested that people stop shaming her for her infamous sex tape, a topic she rarely discusses in public.

"It always seems to come back around to my sex tape. Yes, a sex tape that was made 13 years ago. 13 YEARS AGO. Literally that lonnng ago," Kardashian West wrote. "And people still want to talk about it?!?! I lived through the embarrassment and fear, and decided to say who cares, do better, move on."

A strong and brave note - props to @KimKardashian pic.twitter.com/o9qtbVSgft

Kim Kardashian came through #InternationalWomensDay pic.twitter.com/N4M5nT270T

It all started when Kardashian West posted a full-frontal nude selfie on Monday, with the caption, "When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL." (Get it? 'Cause she's nekkid. Anyway.)

When you're like I have nothing to wear LOL pic.twitter.com/UlSLZb1fp1

Almost immediately, celebrities like Chloë Grace Moretz, Perez Hilton and Bette Midler criticized Kardashian West for the selfie, with Kardashian West firing back at her detractors. The battle got so heated that some suspected that Kanye was behind the tweetstorm, a suspicion that Kim quickly refuted.

Kim Kardashian tweeted a nude selfie today. If Kim wants us to see a part of her we've never seen, she's gonna have to swallow the camera.

hey @BetteMidler I know it's past your bedtime but if you're still up and reading this send nudes #justkidding

let's all welcome @ChloeGMoretz to twitter, since no one knows who she is. your nylon cover is cute boo

@KimKardashian I truly hope you realize how important setting goals are for young women, teaching them we have so much more to offer than-

Yet the icing on the cake was an emotional blog post that Kardashian West posted on her blog, which essentially summed up all of her defensive tweets from the day before.

"Hey, guys. I wanted to write a post elaborating on my tweets last night. In all seriousness, I never understand why people get so bothered by what other people choose to do with their lives.

"I don't do drugs, I hardly drink, I've never committed a crime — and yet I'm a bad role model for being proud of my body?" Kardashian West wrote, echoing strains of Rizzo from Grease in her impassioned defense against slut shaming.

"I am empowered by my body. I am empowered by my sexuality. I am empowered by feeling comfortable in my skin." Tweet

Kardashian West also went on to write an impassioned defense of body shaming, writing, "I am empowered by my body. I am empowered by my sexuality. I am empowered by feeling comfortable in my skin. I am empowered by showing the world my flaws and not being afraid of what anyone is going to say about me. And I hope that through this platform I have been given, I can encourage the same empowerment for girls and women all over the world."

She concluded the post on a triumphant note. "It's 2016," she wrote. "The body shaming and slut shaming — it's like, enough is enough. I will not live my life dictated by the issues you have with my sexuality. You be you and let me be me. I am a mother. I am a wife, a sister, a daughter, an entrepreneur and I am allowed to be sexy."

Kardashian West concluded her post with the hashtag "#happyinternationalwomensday."

Happy International Women's Day indeed, Kim. Bless you and bless any other woman who wants to fight for the right to take nekkid mirror selfies. You and your $80 million video game check are an inspiration to us all.