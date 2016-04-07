The latest in a line of viral body-shaming trends originating in China allegedly includes women completely wrapping a 100 yuan banknote around their wrists to prove their thinness, according to a Mashable story published Wednesday. The banknote measures about 6 inches by 3 inches.

Going by the #WristChallenge, the trend is apparently gaining momentum from Chinese social media apps Weibo and Meipai, Mashable reported. In the comments, women instigate each other to take the challenge and post a meme, according to Cosmopolitan.

Some women have even taken to testing out smaller notes.

The challenge rides on the heels of one where women show their knees are thin enough to cover with an iPhone 6.