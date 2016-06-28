This Woman Issued a Powerful Clapback After Being Shamed by a Total Stranger for Her Size

All Brynne Huffman wanted to do when she put on a pair of denim shorts and a white blouse was run errands. She didn't expect that soon after she'd have to be defending her outfit choice to a stranger, who was wearing a "Coexist" shirt, no less.

"It took some courage to both purchase and wear said shorts because my legs, while tan from swimming and muscular from dancing, are (1) not where I would like them to be and (2) are not up traditional beauty standards (read: Photoshopped) because cellulite," she wrote in a Facebook post on the online platform Love What Matters, that has since been shared over 81,000 times.

While at a UPS store, a stranger turned to Huffman and said: "You should probably rethink the shorts."

What truly bothered Huffman, besides the obvious fact that a stranger didn't mind her own business and was commenting on what she wore, was the meaning of this woman's coexist T-shirt.

"Gender doesn't matter," Huffman wrote. "Race doesn't matter. Religion doesn't matter. Sexual orientation doesn't matter. But fat? Apparently fat matters."

There's been a staggering trend of plus-size women being shamed by strangers (often other women) for wearing things like bathing suits or crop tops. And it's that very reason, on top of the fact that many are already policed for what they are wearing regardless of size, that Huffman's message is so important.

"You might have an issue with my body," she wrote. "I don't. And I've worked very hard past judgmental family and friends, past divorce, past depression to NOT have an issue with my body."

The comment section, which is 37,000 comments deep, seems to be quite supportive and Huffman has since launched social media sites with the hashtag "#TheBodyYouHave."

"Please wear the shorts more often. Society belongs to everyone and you need to hold your head high. Be confident in your skin," one person wrote. "Girl, you look AWESOME! Rock it! I too, have areas that I wish were smaller, but I love what my body does anyway. Being amazing has ZERO to do with your size," said another.

Bottom line? As Huffman said, "Women. Do not tear each other down."