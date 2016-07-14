Presumptive Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has yet another controversial stance on one of the most pressing issues of our time.

On Thursday, Trump told the Washington Examiner he's too busy to play Pokémon Go.

"I don't, but people are playing it," Trump said when an Examiner reporter asked if he played the viral augmented reality game. "No question about it. I do not. I wish I had time."

Source: Ruben Salvadori/Mic

While Trump may have a pretty tight schedule as the Republican National Convention closes in, gamers have been discovering a unique facet of the game Trump may want to get hip to — it can engage users with their environment nearly everywhere.

Down time on the campaign trail? Hunt for Squirtle. Strolling the green of his eponymous golf club? Get some training time in at a Gym.

And it certainly wouldn't hurt Trump to catch 'em all with respects to his voters if he hopped on the bandwagon. The game has already surpassed apps like Instagram, Snapchat and Messenger with its sheer volume of daily users. Sixty percent of Android users alone sign on to play every day.

Perhaps it's high time for Trump to — ahem — evolve on the issue.