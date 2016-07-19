Amber Rose and Tess Holliday Reveal the Truth About Pregnancy Sex
Amber Rose and Tess Holliday Reveal the Truth About Pregnancy Sex

By Nicolas DiDomizio
For some women, nothing says "me so horny" quite like a fetus growing inside her uterus. For others, pregnancy is a one-way ticket to StayAwayFromMyVaginaVille. Here to represent both sides of this spectrum are sassy divas Tess Holliday and Amber Rose, who recently had a lively discussion about pregnancy sex on the Amber Rose Show.

"[My husband and I] had sex two days before I went to have the baby," Holliday divulged.

"Bitch, shut up!" Rose proclaimed in response.

Source: Mic/YouTube
Rose then revealed that her friend Blac Chyna has been a walking horny toad ever since she conceived a Kardashian. "She might get mad when I say this, but Chyna — she says she's always horny all the time," she said. "Sorry, Chy!"

Rose, however, never experienced pregnancy-induced horniness firsthand.

"When I was pregnant, it was just like, 'Fine,'" she said. "I would act like I was into it but I'm like, 'Please just hurry up. Get off me.'"

Source: Mic/YouTube
Rose added that her partner at the time, Wiz Khalifa, wanted to do it around the clock — until she reached the end of her term.

"He loved my body," she said. "Then I was nine months pregnant and he was like, 'The baby's kind of big now. It's a little weird. I feel like I'm going hit my son in the head.'"

A valid concern!

Watch the full clip below:

Source: YouTube

